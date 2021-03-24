(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Folake Olowofoyeku visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" on September 06, 2019 in New York City.

Art Mirrors Reality in Folake Olowofoyeku’s TV Role as Abishola Adebambo

We speak to Nigerian actress Folake Olowofoyeku about playing the lead on CBS's Bob Hearts Abishola, receiving her late parents' blessing to become an actress and her recent NAACP Image Award nomination.