Rufaro Samanga
Jan. 12, 2021 05:50AM EST
In September 2019, the government of Uganda banned the wearing of red berets, famously worn by Wine and the supporters of the People Power campaign. Despite this Wine and his supporters continue to defy the controversial new law.

Ugandan Military Raids Politician Bobi Wine's Residence

The residence of Ugandan opposition politician, Bobi Wine, has reportedly been raided by the military. This, while he was doing an interview with Hot 96 FM.

According to several media reports, the residence of Ugandan opposition politician, Bobi Wine, has been raided by the military and his security staff arrested. This occurred while he was doing an interview with Hot 96 FM during which he proceeded to leave the studio hastily saying, "Wine said. "I have to end the interview because I can see soldiers beating my security guards." It is not yet known what the grounds are for the raid as no comment has been made by President Yoweri Museveni and his authorities.

Bobi Wine took to social media and tweeted the events of the morning saying, "The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises." He added that, "No reason for the arrest was given."

Although authorities have not issued a statement as to why the politician's home was raided, it comes as no surprise. Bobi Wine has been no stranger to targeting by Museveni and his authorities since announcing that he would be running for president in this year's national elections which are set to take place in just two days' time. Approximately 18 million Ugandans are currently registered to vote this week in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Despite the harassment and being labelled as an "enemy of the state", Bobi Wine has expressed that he and his People Power Movement (PPM) party will continue to fight for the poor. Ten candidates are challenging Museveni's three-decade long rule with Bobi Wine leading the charge. More recently, acclaimed Nigerian writer and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, publicly expressed his support for Bobi Wine in the upcoming elections saying that he young opposition leader is Uganda's "face of democracy."

uganda politics elections bobi wine
