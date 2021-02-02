Bobi Wine Has Challenged Uganda's 2021 Election Results
Ugandan politician Bobi Wine has officially filed a legal challenge to the country's 2021 presidential election results at the Supreme Court.
According to Aljazeera, lawyer to Bobi Wine's NUP party, George Musisi, has commented on the legal challenge saying, "We want the poll cancelled and repeated." He goes on to add, "There was outright ballot-stuffing, there was intimidation of NUP agents and supporters, some were arrested on the eve of the election, there was pre-ticking of ballots."
Museveni's National Resistance Movement (NRM) has responded to Bobi Wine's legal challenge by saying that the opposition leader will not prove successful and added that he is "trying to give his supporters a soft landing but inside himself he knows he lost genuinely," according to Rogers Mulindwa, NRM's spokesperson.
Shortly after the national elections took place, Bobi Wine and his wife, Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, were held under a near two-week house arrest after the military surrounded their home. After a Ugandan court found the opposition figure's house arrest to be "unlawful", this subsequently led to the withdrawal of security forces from his residence. The house arrest had been preceded by the military raiding Bobi Wine's residence and arresting a number of his security staff.
