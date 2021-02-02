bobi wine
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Feb. 02, 2021 08:00AM EST
(Photo by Isaac Kasamani / AFP)

Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi (C) is joined by other activists in Kampala on July 11, 2018 in Kampala during a demonstration to protest a controversial tax on the use of social media. - Police fired live bullets and teargas to disperse a rowdy crowd during the protests.

Bobi Wine Has Challenged Uganda's 2021 Election Results

Ugandan politician Bobi Wine has officially filed a legal challenge to the country's 2021 presidential election results at the Supreme Court.

Ugandan political Bobi Wine has officially filed a legal challenge at the Supreme Court against the outcome of the recent presidential elections which took place amid an internet shutdown. The highly contested national elections, which saw the opposition leader going head-to-head with Yoweri Museveni, saw the latter winning the majority vote by 59 percent while Bobi Wine's National Unity Platform (NUP) secured 35 percent. Seventy-six-year-old Museveni is now serving his sixth term in office following over three decades in power.

READ: Opinion: The MTV MAMAs Shouldn't Be Happening in Uganda

According to Aljazeera, lawyer to Bobi Wine's NUP party, George Musisi, has commented on the legal challenge saying, "We want the poll cancelled and repeated." He goes on to add, "There was outright ballot-stuffing, there was intimidation of NUP agents and supporters, some were arrested on the eve of the election, there was pre-ticking of ballots."

Museveni's National Resistance Movement (NRM) has responded to Bobi Wine's legal challenge by saying that the opposition leader will not prove successful and added that he is "trying to give his supporters a soft landing but inside himself he knows he lost genuinely," according to Rogers Mulindwa, NRM's spokesperson.

Shortly after the national elections took place, Bobi Wine and his wife, Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, were held under a near two-week house arrest after the military surrounded their home. After a Ugandan court found the opposition figure's house arrest to be "unlawful", this subsequently led to the withdrawal of security forces from his residence. The house arrest had been preceded by the military raiding Bobi Wine's residence and arresting a number of his security staff.

From Your Site Articles
elections uganda politics bobi wine
Popular
Still taken from YouTube movie trailer.

Upcoming Disney+ Series Based on Kingdom of Wakanda

Ryan Coogler is reportedly working on a new television series with Disney+ that is based on 'Black Panther's' Kingdom of Wakanda.

Ryan Coogler is reportedly working a new television series with Disney+. Very few details and specifics have been as yet announced although the upcoming television series will be set in the Kingdom of Wakanda, the fictional country in Coogler's culturally impactful Marvel film, Black Panther. The exciting news comes just a few months after Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away in August of last year.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The 15 Best South African Songs of the Month (January)

The best South African songs of the month featuring Black Coffee, Amarafleur, A-Reece, The Big Hash, TNS, King Monada and more.