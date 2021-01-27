Bobi Wine's Release Detailed in Latest Episode of 'The Messenger'

</div>
Ayra Starr 'Away'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="33dd1b500f3903e3b17447a6147d6800"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SmbzdwnpZZs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The newest <strong>Mavin Records </strong>signee <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/ayrastarr/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Ayra Starr</a> </strong>is fresh out of the gate and already getting tongues wagging. The 19-year-old has released her <a href="https://lnk.to/ayra-starr" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">self-titled debut EP</a>, starting with head bopper "Away." Born in Benin and raised between Cotonou and Lagos, Nigeria, Starr's sound allows her versatility and distinctive styles to take center stage. The introductory "Away" is a pulsating, hip-grinding track that re-explores what typically makes up a break-up song. </p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/ayra-starr-new-single-away/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Reekado Banks & Tiwa Savage 'Speak To Me'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c382914c223ad672238ad62f9c2fd6a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bvZnRdgflcs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>Watch the Official Video for Speak To Me by Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage from the EP, Off The Record, Directed by Adasa Cookey and Starring Bright O and Wat...
Femi Kuti 'As We Struggle Everyday'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8dcc06e320fc29246651808bd7f6304f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oE-KqheQiyc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/femi-kuti" target="_self">Femi Kuti</a> </strong>shares his new single, "As We Struggle Everyday," the latest drop from the <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/femi-kuti-made-legacy-album/" target="_self">upcoming double album</a><em> Legacy +, </em>a joint endeavor with his son <strong>Made Kuti</strong>. "As We Struggle Everyday" is a politically-charged afrobeat tune about people having the voting power to hold their 'leaders' accountable, but often failing to do so. Throughout the song, Femi sings <em>"As we struggle everyday We try to find a better way See these leaders wey suppose jail Na him my people dem dey hail."</em></p><p><a href="Femi Kuti shares his new single, "As We Struggle Everyday," the latest drop from the upcoming double album Legacy +, a joint endeavor with his son Made Kuti. "As We Struggle Everyday" is a politically-charged afrobeat tune about people having the voting power to hold their 'leaders' accountable, but often failing to do so. Throughout the song, Femi sings "As we struggle everyday We try to find a better way See these leaders wey suppose jail Na him my people dem dey hail." Femi explains: "'As We Struggle Everyday' is about how hard people work everyday to make ends meet and still go to vote corrupt politicians into power who are meant to be in jail."" target="_blank">Find out more </a></p>
YUNG L 'Yaadman (Intro)'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d23057ecae7b5a328601aeed8ee98f3f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sqDZp59fBWo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigeria's <strong>Yung L </strong>delivers the new single and music video for "Yaadman," an addictive and energetic dancehall track built on slick guitars and heavy beats. It comes paired with the striking visuals directed by TG Omori. "Yaadman (Intro)" is the first track on Yung L's upcoming album, <em>Yaadman Kingsize</em>. Get into the vibes above.</p><p><a href="https://yungl.ffm.to/yaadmankingsize" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Find out more</a></p>
Buju 'So Lovely'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb4678b63837e06d54b8a2cb0e834484"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRSh3dJt-rE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Buju</strong> had a strong showing last year signing to <strong>Burna Boy</strong>'s Spaceship Records and dropping the "Lenu" remix, which made it as one of our <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nigerian-music-songs-best-2020/" target="_self">Best Nigerian Songs of 2020</a>. He now returns in full force with the new single and music video for "So Lovely," another highly-captivating afro-fusion affair.</p><p><a href="https://music.empi.re/solovely" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Find out more</a></p>
WizKid 'Ginger' ft. Burna Boy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0982f99c9a922a74200d5070ba516c9a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YSy2lBZ1QrA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><strong>Wizkid</strong> dropped the new music video for one of his many <em>Made In Lagos</em> highlights, "Ginger," featuring the added superstar power of <strong>Burna Boy</strong>. The two Nigerian heavyweights keep things stylish as always in the new striking new <strong>Meji Alabi</strong>-directed music video. "Ginger" was picked as one of our <a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nigerian-music-songs-best-2020/?rebelltitem=8#rebelltitem8" target="_self">Best Nigerian Songs of 2020</a>.</p><p><a href="http://okayafrica.com/tag/wizkid" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Find out more</a></p>
Joeboy 'Lonely'<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="17d268a438cc488976a99f4eff5ed6f6"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WvWFVW4lRVU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nigerian artist <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/joeboy" target="_self">Joeboy</a></strong> has dropped the visuals for his latest track "Lonely". The new song features on his upcoming debut album <em>Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic. </em>In "Lonely", Joeboy tells the story of two neighbours who are interested in one another and neither want to be lonely nor apart from one another. The music video, which was shot in Lagos by Nigerian director, <strong>Adetula "KingTula" Adebowale</strong>, tells this story well with the couple eventually linking up and giving the audience a generally happy ending. </p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/joeboy-music-drops-lonely-music-video/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
Nao 'Antidote' ft. Adekunle Gold<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2fc32c88554bed63af4c0cdaf0b90cbc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y-GX9bpT3MI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>British singer <strong><a href="http://www.okayafrica.com/tag/nao" target="_self">Nao</a></strong> dropped her fresh single "Antidote" featuring Nigerian artist <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/adekunle-gold" target="_self">Adekunle Gold</a></strong>. The release of the single is accompanied by mesmerising visuals in which both Nao and Adekunle celebrate their beautiful baby daughters. The infectious single follows Nao's official 2018 album titled <em><a href="https://diymag.com/2019/09/18/nao-saturn-interview-2019-hyundai-mercury-prize" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Saturn</a></em>.</p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/nao-drops-antidote-featuring-adekunle-gold/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
BwoiiDaas 'Radar Remix' ft. Amaarae<iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/radar-remix-feat-amaarae-single/1543717865"></iframe><p>Nigerian-born alté breed Mark Daso Mina, best known for his stage name <strong><a href="https://www.instagram.com/whoisbwoiidaas/?hl=en" target="_blank">Bwoiidaas</a>,</strong> has released the remix of his debut single "Radar" featuring Ghanaian-American singer/songwriter <strong><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/tag/amaarae" target="_self">Amaarae</a></strong>. The 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer's "Radar" paints a story about a prince who finds peace, love, and comfort in the arms of a <em>witch</em> who has lived in the forest all her life. </p><p><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/listen-to-bowoiidaas-amaaraes-radar-remix/" target="_blank">Find out more</a></p>
<h2>Follow our NAIJA HITS playlist on <a href="https://open.spotify.com/user/okayafricaofficial/playlist/2v7oMBpPFa8HAPpbbwb1Ff?si=lsQD9u81RBSD3pS-vC2yDw" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Spotify here</a> and <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/playlist/naija-hits/pl.0b458368fe3748bb953b5a4604ad9b42" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Apple Music here</a>.</h2><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed/playlist/2v7oMBpPFa8HAPpbbwb1Ff" width="300"></iframe></div><p><br></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="autoplay *; encrypted-media *;" frameborder="0" height="450" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/playlist/naija-hits/pl.0b458368fe3748bb953b5a4604ad9b42" style="width:100%;max-width:660px;overflow:hidden;background:transparent;"></iframe></div>