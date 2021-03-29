Bongeziwe Mabandla's Single 'Ndiyakuthanda' Gets a House Remix By DJ Lag
Internationally acclaimed gqom producer DJ Lag has remixed 'Ndiyakuthanda' by soul musician Bongeziwe Mabandla and it's a must-listen.
Bongeziwe Mabandla has released the DJ Lag remix of one of his single "Ndiyakuthanda" and it is quite the musical number. "Ndiyakuthanda" comes off Mabandla's third studio album iimini which was officially released last year. The collaboration with DJ Lag is one cross-genre collaboration that is sure to set South African dancefloors on fire.
Read: Bongeziwe Mabandla Shares Visuals for 'Masiziyekelele'
The DJ Lag remix for "Ndiyakuthanda" is injected with high energy bass and percussion that is typical of gqom tracks. Mabandla's vocals bounce naturally off the drum beats making it sound like an original house track. The house remix is a hypnotic song that manages to blend Mabandla's smooth voice without drowning it. The "Ndiyakuthanda" remix is set to position itself as South Africa's most popular dance track.
The "Ndiyakuthanda" remix comes a couple of weeks after the visuals for the mellow, acoustic single "Masiziyekelele" dropped. Mabandla's latest album iimini was received with critical acclaim and reportedly has over eight million streams across the world. DJ Lag is known as one of the key Durban DJs that pioneered the gqom genre with the popular single "Ice Drop". His powerful production skills are evident on Beyoncé's "My Power" which has amassed over 19 million Spotify streams. This sonic merger between DJ Lag and Mabandla is the right gift to the music scene right now.
Stream the "Ndiyakuthanda" remix on Spotify.
Stream the "Ndiyakuthanda" remix on Apple Music:
