burna boy
Audio
Ify Obi
Mar. 03, 2020 12:39PM EST
Burna Boy 'African Giant' money cover art by Sajjad.

The 20 Essential Burna Boy Songs

We comb through the Nigerian star's hit-filled discography to select 20 essential songs from the African Giant.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2012 with his chart-topping single, "Like to Party," and the subsequent release of his debut album, L.I.F.E - Leaving an Impact for eternity, Burna Boy has continued to prove time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with.

The African Giant has, over the years, built a remarkable musical identity around the ardent blend of dancehall, hip-hop, reggae, R&B, and afropop to create a game-changing genre he calls afro-fusion. The result has been top tier singles, phenomenal collaborations, and global stardom—with several accolades under his belt which include a Grammy nomination and African Giant earning a spot on many publications' best albums of 2019.

We thought to delve into his hit-filled discography to bring you The 20 Essential Burna Boy Songs.

This list is in no particular order.

Like to Party

All journeys have a beginning and for Burna Boy, his rise to fame began with the release of "Like to Party" as the lead single off his debut studio album L.I.F.E - Leaving an Impact for Eternity. As the years go by, the catchy LeriQ-produced record continues to age like fine wine.

Run My Race

Yet another gem off Burna Boy's debut project, "Run My Race," offers lyrics that call on well-wishers as well as haters to be a part of his unique journey.

Won Da Mo feat. D'banj

2013 was no doubt a notable year in Burna Boy's career. This was largely due to the widespread acceptance of his debut album. To cap the year off, he teamed up D'banj for the heavy-hitting, "Won Da Mo" produced by DeeVee.

Soke

Released under his own record label, Spaceship Entertainment, "Soke" is a timeless record (almost literally). The accompanying video alludes to the superstar existing outside the average time construct. He paces through while delivering lyrics over production by Orbeat as time is supposedly at a standstill.

Hallelujah

One thing that continues to set Burna Boy apart as an artist is his versatility. On "Hallelujah" we journey with him as he shows gratitude to the most high for his life, as well as the lives of those he loves.

Tonight

Songs with the title "Tonight" have a track record of being exceptional. The house-influenced "Tonight" by the dynamic producer-artist duo of Burna Boy and LeriQ certainly doesn't fall short off that.

All Eyes On Me w/ AKA, Da L.E.S & JR

South-meets-West! Burna Boy teamed up with top South African rappers AKA, Da L.E.S, and JR to bring the African continent the ultimate summer jam of 2014. "All Eyes on Me" took on a life of its own as Burna Boy held down the chorus peppered with a quick Brenda Fassie allusion.

Don Gorgon

Listening to "Don Gorgon" brings to mind a cool evening drive in the summertime while head-bobbing to the stereo. The video for the groovy Spellz-produced track sees Burna Boy once again taking the dancehall route as he parties in elevators and enjoys hot air balloon rides.

Pree Me

As a precursor to his first major UK headline show in 2016 came the Redemption EP, with "Pree Me" being one of the standouts. On the reflective LeriQ-produced track, Burna Boy shows he is not one to shy away from getting personal as he courses through his past shortcomings and feelings of betrayal.

Ye

Off his third studio album, Outside, came the introspective Phantom produced record," Ye." Fondly referred to as the second Nigerian national anthem, "Ye" finds Burna Boy taking a spin on the Fela classic "Sorrow, Tears & Blood" as he attests to the collective aspirations of several Nigerians.

Killin Dem w/ Zlatan

It comes with no surprise that "Killin Dem" starring Zlatan Ibile has continued blazing up airwaves and dance floors since its release. The vibrancy of Kel-P's production coupled with the popularity of Zlatan's Zanku dance spelled the perfect recipe for a massive dance anthem.

Ja Ara E 

Beyonce's The Lion King: The Gift album was undoubtedly a big moment for African music as it starred a select few of the continent's biggest artists. "Ja Ara E" by Burna Boy quickly stood out of the pack being the only solo single on the album. Through the song, we witness Burna Boy take on a low-toned didactic voice in a style reminiscent of his previous singles.

On the Low

As far as afrobeats love ballads go, "On the Low" is sure to go down as one of the most compelling. On the track, Burna Boy takes on the persona of a smitten lover enthralled by his muse, Angelina. As he serenades her, he incorporates inflections similar to that of Magic System in the classic 2002 hit "1er Gaou".

Rock Your Body

This uptempo Juls produced hit is sure to get your body swinging. "Rock Your Body" is a fine mesh of dancehall and afro-pop ably complemented by Burna Boy's low-toned raspy vocals which ease up as the song progresses.

Dangote

The hustle never ends! Not even when you're Africa's wealthiest man. Burna Boy affirms this over unfussy production provided by Kel-P in "Dangote."

Anybody

The lead single off his Grammy-nominated fourth studio album, African Giant. "Anybody" commands your attention right off the bat. P2J provides a bouncy type beat accompanied by a flawless saxophone riff as Burna Boy compels listeners to get up and dance.

All My Life w/ Major Lazer 

Right off the trio's Africa is the Future EP, Burna joined Major Lazer for the addictive "All My Life" which was paired with a riveting music video shot by South African filmmaker Adriaan Louw.

Gum Body feat. Jorja Smith

Following up the slinky "Be Honest," Burna Boy and U.K. singer Jorja Smith reunited for "Gum Body." On the track, Burn Boy seamlessly switches between Pidgin, Igbo, and English while Jorja Smith provides soft and subtle harmonies to top it all off.

Location w/ Dave

When Burna Boy and Dave came together for the Jae5 produced "Location" magic was created. The track comes off the U.K rap star's critically acclaimed debut album Psychodrama and earned both artists Song of the Year nominations at the Brits.

'Another Story' feat. M.anifest

Ghanaian top rapper M.anifest joins Burna Boy over production by Kel-P as he unveils the masked story behind the creation of Nigeria.


From Your Site Articles
nigeria best burna boy songs burna boy songs burna boy
popular
Burna Boy performs at SSE Arena Wembley on November 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Burna Boy Talks African Unity, Fela Comparisons, South Africa Comments & More In New GQ Profile

"The reason for everything I do and how I do it is for one goal and one goal only, and that's the eventual unity of Africa," says the artist in an illuminating new GQ story.

Burna Boy is the subject of an extensive new profile from men's lifestyle magazine GQ Style.

The story, entitled "Burna Boy, Global Giant" sees the artist addressing several "hot topics," surrounding his life and career, including his hopes for a united Africa, comparisons to the Nigerian legend Fela Kuti, and touches on the comments he made last year about refusing to perform in South Africa following a spate of xenophobic attacks in the country, which led to the cancellation of the 'Africans Unite' concert, which he was set to headline.

READ: The 20 Essential Burna Boy Songs

"It's all just very fucked-up and twisted, and I wish to God that it wasn't so, but it is, and all I can do is try and do my part to change it, no matter how small that part is," he says about the divisive response to the matter. "It's almost as if the oppressors have won when the oppressed start acting like this."

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Twice As Tall World Tour. Flyer provided by Atlantic Records.

Burna Boy Announces 'Twice As Tall' World Tour Dates

The Nigerian star will be playing shows across North America and Europe this summer.

Burna Boy is hitting the road again.

Following the celebrated release of African Giant—which came with nominations at both the Grammys & BRIT Awards and a trophy for Best International Act at the BET Awards—the Nigerian star will be embarking on a long run of shows that will take him across North America and Europe.

The Twice As Tall World Tour will kick off in May in Atlanta, and will see Burna Boy playing concerts across the US, Canada, Norway, France, Portugal, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and more locations.

You can check out the full tour dates for Twice As Tall World Tour below and revisit Burna Boy's performance for Okay Acoustics.

Tickets are available now.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
"Ba Jo" cover art.

Listen to Joojo Addison & Amaarae's Infectious New Single 'Ba Jo'

The uplifting new single from the Ghanaian artists builds on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work.

Joojo Addison and Amaarae comes through with a highly-addictive new track, "Ba Jo."

The new single from the Ghanaian artists is built on a highlife-style guitar riff and afro-fusion beat work. It sees Joojo Addison taking the lead with a solid verse and hook-filled chorus.

Amaarae comes in with her sultry vocals to bring the track home, as she interpolates Aqua's "Barbie Girl" in a clever way.

Joojo Addison mentions that "Ba Jo" is "a song brewed from the ambience of love and togetherness" The uplifting track was produced by MikeMillzOnEm.

Get into Joojo Addison and Amaarae's "Ba Jo" below.

For more Ghanaian music, follow our GHANA WAVE playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.
popular

Ugandan Journalist in Police Custody After Filming Bobi Wine Documentary

A court in Kampala has charged journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo with illegal assembly.

Journalist and documentary filmmaker Moses Bwayo is being remanded in police custody after a court in Kampala, Uganda, charged him and eight others with illegal assembly.

According to Daily Monitor, the trial magistrate declined to handle Bwayo's bail application allegedly due to time constraints and instead adjourned the matter for the following day. Bwayo is currently being held at Luzira Prison, a maximum-security prison in the capital city.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.