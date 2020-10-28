burna boy
Oct. 28, 2020 12:09PM EST
Burna Boy performs track "Monsters You Made" at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

Watch Burna Boy & Chris Martin's Electric Performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

The Nigerian star performed "Monsters You Made" in front of a backdrop of #EndSARS protest footage as Coldplay's Chris Martin lent his voice virtually.

2020 has been a year for those in the spotlight to really stand up for their people, and Burna Boy is certainly putting in the work.

The Nigerian superstar used his performance at Tuesday's 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards to bring more awareness towards the #EndSARS protests happening in his home country. Adding more intensity to his politically-charged rendition of his single "Monsters You Made", Burna made use of a full band dressed in t-shirts with #StopPoliceBrutality" printed across them, as Coldplay's Chris Martin, who features on the track, tuned in to perform virtually. The track comes off Burna Boy's latest studio album, Twice As Tall.

Towards the end of the performance, Burna Boy repeated his statements and call to end police brutality as he and his team stood proud with their fists in the air. And to really hit the message home, a list featuring the names of those gunned down and brutally murdered during the peaceful protests

Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin perform "Monsters You Made" here.

