Burna Boy is One of the Faces of Burberry’s Christmas Campaign
Renowned British brand Burberry recently unveiled Burna Boy and Shakira as the faces for their "The Night Before" campaign.
Burberry recently announced that Burna Boy and Colombian singer Shakira would be the faces of their upcoming Christmas fashion campaign.
The campaign, dubbed "The Night Before," was shot and directed by Torso Solutions and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois. Both stars donned distinct looks that distinctly carried emblems of the British luxury brand. The film takes a dreamy approach to the holiday season and showcases the two mega stars modeling some of the fashion house's new releases ahead of the holiday season. In a section of the film, Burna Boy is seen walking through snow wearing a signature Burberry coat adorned at the back with exaggerated black angel wings while carrying a sack full of presents. Shakira is also featured in the film wearing a sheer gown embellished with jewels and signature words affiliated with the brand. The campaign features designs from Riccardo Tisci, the renowned Italian fashion designer who served as Burberry's former chief creative director before ending his tenure earlier this year in September to relaunch his own brand.
This is the first time that Burna Boy is officially collaborating with the brand. He graced the campaign in three distinct outfits. The signature jacket with Burberry prints and angel wings was the first look. The second outfit featured a printed and jacquard-woven suit with the Equestrian Knight Design, which was complemented with metallic embellishments and vibrant crystals. The final look was a sharp coordination of a black leather coat, matching gloves, a white long-sleeve, and a black tie paired with matching pants. The African Giant then complimented the look with an umbrella and a duffle bag.
Over the summer, the "Last Last" singer performed at The Glastonbury Festival and was one of the many acts on the headliner list to connect with Tisci and his team at Burberry. During the event, Burna Boy wore a monochrome graphic print jumpsuit and paired the look with Union Jack detail leather gloves.
Watch the campaign video for Burberry's "The Night Before" below.