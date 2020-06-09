burna boy
Popular
OkayAfrica
Jun. 09, 2020 09:40AM EST
(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Burna Boy attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.

Burna Boy Goes Platinum In France With 'Be Honest'

The Nigerian star continues to make his name known across the world.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy has done it again. This time firing up the French music scene by being certified as platinum in France, according to twitter.

The singer achieved this feat with his second collaboration with British artist Jorja Smith, 'Be Honest' released in 2019. The Grammy-nominated artist released the music video for the track in 2019 with a bang, and has now proven the track to be as good as his fans originally thought.

It was also recently announced that Burna Boy ranks first at the top of Billboard's list of 15 Sub-Saharan African artists, based on global views. He's followed directly by Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz and Davido, who ranked third.

It's been a record-breaking season for afrobeats artists, last month Davido's hit 2017 song "Fall" went gold in the US and Canada. With incredible successes like these bringing more eyes and ears to Africa and what there is to offer.

With video productions like 'Be Honest', it is no surprise that the artist's music videos have been watched over 435 millions times globally. And we look forward to what the afrobeats star has next in store.

Check out the video below.

Jorja Smith - Be Honest (feat. Burna Boy) www.youtube.com

jorja smith music news afropop afrofusion burna boy
News Brief
Photo via Lucid Online PR.

Adekunle Gold Shares the Music Video For ‘Something Different’

It may be called "Something Different" but it's what we all expected: absolute fire.

Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold has just released a music video for his hit single "Something Different."

The song released in May and has been received well by listeners, with it having been the most-streamed track in his home country of Nigeria, as well as reaching #1 on Apple Music's 'Africa Now' playlist.

The track, produced by Blaise Beatz, gives his fans the usual blend of alternative, afropop and jazzy elements. This seems fitting as we wait excitedly for his highly anticipated third album, Afro Pop.

The music video is simple yet bewitching with its use of complementary colours and African garments.

Check it out below.

Keep reading... Show less

