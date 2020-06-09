Burna Boy Goes Platinum In France With 'Be Honest'
The Nigerian star continues to make his name known across the world.
Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy has done it again. This time firing up the French music scene by being certified as platinum in France, according to twitter.
The singer achieved this feat with his second collaboration with British artist Jorja Smith, 'Be Honest' released in 2019. The Grammy-nominated artist released the music video for the track in 2019 with a bang, and has now proven the track to be as good as his fans originally thought.
It was also recently announced that Burna Boy ranks first at the top of Billboard's list of 15 Sub-Saharan African artists, based on global views. He's followed directly by Tanzania's Diamond Platinumz and Davido, who ranked third.
It's been a record-breaking season for afrobeats artists, last month Davido's hit 2017 song "Fall" went gold in the US and Canada. With incredible successes like these bringing more eyes and ears to Africa and what there is to offer.
With video productions like 'Be Honest', it is no surprise that the artist's music videos have been watched over 435 millions times globally. And we look forward to what the afrobeats star has next in store.
Check out the video below.
Jorja Smith - Be Honest (feat. Burna Boy) www.youtube.com
- The 20 Essential Burna Boy Songs - OkayAfrica ›
- Burna Boy Highlights Relief Efforts Across Africa With 'One World ... ›
- Here Are All the Samples In Burna Boy's 'African Giant' - OkayAfrica ›
- These Clips of Burna Boy and Diddy Dancing Together on IG Live ... ›
- Burna Boy, AKA, Angelique Kidjo & More to Perform During 'Africa ... ›
- Burna Boy ›