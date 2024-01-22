Burna Boy Will Be Performing at the 2024 Grammys

We're inching closer to the 2024 Grammys and, today, The Recording Academy has announced some new performers added to this year's lineup, including Nigerian superstar Burna Boy.

The Grammys announced that the Nigerian superstar would be performing at this year's awards along with the news of Travis Scott and Luke Combs joining the lineup. They join previously announced performers Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

For now, this would make Burna Boy the only African artist to be performing onstage at the 2024 Grammys.

This year's Grammy Awards will include the brand new category Best African Music Perfomance, the first exclusively African award in Grammys history. The nominees for the inaugural Best African Music Performance award are "Amapiano" by ASAKE & Olamide, "City Boys" by Burna Boy, "UNAVAILABLE" by Davido feat. Musa Keys, "Rush" by Ayra Starr, and "Water" by Tyla.

Ahead of the Grammys, OkayAfrica has been taking an in-depth look at all the nominated songs, check out our deep dives on Tyla's "Water" and Ayra Starr's "Rush," and check back for more these coming weeks.

See the Grammys announcement of Burna Boy's performance below.