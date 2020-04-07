coronavirus
popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 07, 2020 09:10AM EST
Photo (left) by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music; Photo (right) by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images.

Burna Boy and Idris Elba set to take part in Global Citizen concert.

Burna Boy and Idris Elba Set to Star in Global Citizen Concert

Global Citizen's upcoming 'One World: Together At Home' concert, which aims to support healthcare workers at the frontlines of the global coronavirus outbreak, will feature an array of artists and celebrities.

Global Citizen recently announced their upcoming concert dubbed "One World: Together At Home".

The concert, which was curated in collaboration with American singer Lady Gaga, has already raised USD 35 million which is supposed to help healthcare workers and various relief efforts amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The "One World: Together At Home" concert will feature the likes of "African Giant" Burna Boy as well as British-Sierra Leonean actor Idris Elba. Elba and his wife Sabrina, recently tested positive for the coronavirus but have since been recovering according to updates made via social media.

The full list of artists and celebrities set to make appearances during the Global Citizen concert includes: John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, David Beckham, Kerry Washington, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.

READ: Black Coffee's 'Africa Is Not A Jungle' Showcase Lockdown Edition Will be Hosted Online Every Week

Speaking about the importance of the concert, Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen says the following:

"I hope that we, as a shared humanity, emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, and all of those who are the backbone of our communities," said Evans, during the press conference. "Global health is at the very core of the Global Citizen mission. We must ensure that the world's poorest and most marginalized people have access to resources to cope with and tackle this health crisis."

Visit the Global Citizen website to find out which television network will be broadcasting the concert in your country.

The total global number of coronavirus cases currently stands at over 1 million with at least 76 000 deaths. The BBC's Coronavirus in Africa tracker reports that there are just over 10 000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 491 reported deaths on the African continent.

Read our rolling coverage of the measures put in place by a number of African governments as part of efforts to curb the spread of the outbreak.

From Your Site Articles
coronavirus in africa south africa burna boy idris elba global citizen music social media coronavirus
popular
Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Black Coffee’s ‘Africa Is Not A Jungle’ Showcase Lockdown Edition Will be Hosted Online Every Week

Black Coffee's 'Africa Is Not A Jungle' showcase goes online amid the lockdown.

With festivals, concerts and events around the world having been postponed and cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Black Coffee's company Soulistic Agency will be presenting a Lockdown edition of Africa Is Not A Jungle. A Is Not A Jungle is the South African house music superstar's tour which had dates across South Africa and other parts of the continent—Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola and Uganda. The tour was put on hold in March soon after President Cyril Ramaphosa banned social gatherings of more than 100 people.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Image by Sabelo Mkhabela.

'If you have no savings you are screwed': South African Artists Call For Coronavirus Relief

South African artists take to social media to criticize the government's lack of plans during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

On Monday morning, a few ministers—including the minister of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa—asked South Africans on Twitter to partake in a #LockdowngymChallenge.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Rejoice! WhatsApp Places New Restrictions on Chain Messages to Fight Fake News

To combat the spread of misinformation due to the coronavirus outbreak, users are now restricted from sharing frequently forwarded messages to more than one person.

The rise of the novel coronavirus has seen an increase in the spread of fake news across social media sites and platforms, particularly WhatsApp—a platform known as a hotbed for the forwarding of illegitimate chain messages and conspiracy theories (if you have African parents, you're probably familiar). Now the Facebook-owned app is setting in place new measures to try and curb the spread of fake news on its platform.

The app is putting new restrictions on message forwarding which will limit the number of times a frequently forwarded message can be shared. Messages that have been sent through a chain of more than five people can only subsequently be forwarded to one person. "We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful," announced the app in a blog post on Tuesday. "In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers."

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
www.youtube.com

Sarkodie Hits Hard With His Latest Single 'Sub Zero'

The Ghanaian heavyweight rapper shows up with the fire bars over an Altra Nova-produced beat.

Sarkodie has dropped a new aggressive track in the shape of "Sub Zero."

"Sub Zero" follows the star Ghanaian rapper as he throws back criticisms that have come his way from other rappers with his own ice cold flow. The new track was produced by Ghanaian beatmaker Altra Nova and mixed by PEE On Da BeaT.

"Sub Zero" follows Sarkodie's turn-up single "Bumper," which dropped bak in February.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.