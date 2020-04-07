Burna Boy and Idris Elba Set to Star in Global Citizen Concert
Global Citizen's upcoming 'One World: Together At Home' concert, which aims to support healthcare workers at the frontlines of the global coronavirus outbreak, will feature an array of artists and celebrities.
Global Citizen recently announced their upcoming concert dubbed "One World: Together At Home".
The concert, which was curated in collaboration with American singer Lady Gaga, has already raised USD 35 million which is supposed to help healthcare workers and various relief efforts amid the global COVID-19 outbreak.
The "One World: Together At Home" concert will feature the likes of "African Giant" Burna Boy as well as British-Sierra Leonean actor Idris Elba. Elba and his wife Sabrina, recently tested positive for the coronavirus but have since been recovering according to updates made via social media.
The full list of artists and celebrities set to make appearances during the Global Citizen concert includes: John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, David Beckham, Kerry Washington, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.
READ: Black Coffee's 'Africa Is Not A Jungle' Showcase Lockdown Edition Will be Hosted Online Every Week
Speaking about the importance of the concert, Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen says the following:
"I hope that we, as a shared humanity, emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, and all of those who are the backbone of our communities," said Evans, during the press conference. "Global health is at the very core of the Global Citizen mission. We must ensure that the world's poorest and most marginalized people have access to resources to cope with and tackle this health crisis."
Visit the Global Citizen website to find out which television network will be broadcasting the concert in your country.
The total global number of coronavirus cases currently stands at over 1 million with at least 76 000 deaths. The BBC's Coronavirus in Africa tracker reports that there are just over 10 000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 491 reported deaths on the African continent.
Read our rolling coverage of the measures put in place by a number of African governments as part of efforts to curb the spread of the outbreak.
