Mar. 19, 2021 12:06PM EST
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music

Burna Boy at the WMG pre-Grammy party in 2020.

Listen to Burna Boy's Feature On Justin Bieber's 'Loved By You'

The track comes from Justin Bieber's new album, Justice.

Justin Bieber has released his new album, Justice, today. It's a 16-track collection of pop songs that includes appearances from Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, and more.

A notable feature is Burna Boy who appears on track 14 of the album, "Loved By You." The song, which is about needing to be loved by someone, is a guitar-led composition that sees Burna Boy take over for the second verse.

Burna Boy continues to be on a roll as he just took home the Best Global Music Album trophy for Twice As Tall and offered up a stunning performance at this year's Grammy awards.

Justice is Bieber's follow-up to 2020's Changes and features the singles "Holy," "Hold On," "Lonely," "Anyone," and the new "Peaches."

Listen to Burna Boy's feature on Bieber's "Loved By You" below.

Justin Bieber - Loved By You (Visualizer) ft. Burna Boy youtu.be

