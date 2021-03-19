Listen to Burna Boy's Feature On Justin Bieber's 'Loved By You'
The track comes from Justin Bieber's new album, Justice.
Justin Bieber has released his new album, Justice, today. It's a 16-track collection of pop songs that includes appearances from Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, and more.
A notable feature is Burna Boy who appears on track 14 of the album, "Loved By You." The song, which is about needing to be loved by someone, is a guitar-led composition that sees Burna Boy take over for the second verse.
Burna Boy continues to be on a roll as he just took home the Best Global Music Album trophy for Twice As Tall and offered up a stunning performance at this year's Grammy awards.
Justice is Bieber's follow-up to 2020's Changes and features the singles "Holy," "Hold On," "Lonely," "Anyone," and the new "Peaches."
Listen to Burna Boy's feature on Bieber's "Loved By You" below.
Justin Bieber - Loved By You (Visualizer) ft. Burna Boy youtu.be
