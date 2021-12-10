Burna Boy Set to Perform At Madison Square Garden

The African Giant will make history as the first Nigerian artist to headline the infamous arena in New York City.
Nigerian musical heavyweight Burna Boy seems to have completed his 2021 vision board, as the singer is leading the way into the new year, by means of making history. The singer, rapper, and songwriter has set his sights on the international big dogs, as he is set to be the first Nigerian musician to headline a show at New York City's infamous arena Madison Square Garden.
Burna announced his night in NYC — which he's calling One Night in Space, on his Instagram account this week. His announcing of the incredible feat came as a rather cute Instagram DM exchange between the 'Ye' crooner and The Garden's Instagram account.
The one-night-only concert follows the undeniable success the father of afro-fusion experienced this year. The artist won the 'Best Global Music Album' award for his fifth project Twice as Tall at the 2021 Grammy awards ceremony held in March this year, and received two nominations for collabs he did with Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, and Canadian-American singer Justin Bieber respectively. Burna also spent the year touring the world, with noteworthy stops at London's O2 arena alongside Nigerian favorite Wizkid, New York City's Governors Ball, and a legendary take at popular Los Angeles music venue The Hollywood Bowl.
The Grammy-award-winning artist is set to hit the international stage on April 28, 2022, and fans can begin registering for early pre-sale access to tickets from Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 12 pm ET to Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 pm ET on Burna's tour website. Tickets then go on sale to the general public at noon ET on Friday Dec.17 via Ticketmaster.com.
Check out Burna Boy's promo video for his "One Night in Space" show set to hit New York City's Madison Square Garden in April 2022.
Burna Boy - One Night In Space LIVE at Madison Square Garden www.youtube.com
