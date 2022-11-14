Burna Boy, Nasty C and DJ Spinall Shine At The MTV EMA Awards
Over the weekend, Burna Boy won the award for'Best African Act' at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), while DJ Spinall and South Africa's Nasty C closed out the show.
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, was awarded the 'Best African Act' category at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), which took place on Sunday, November 13. In the past year, the Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer has received massive critical acclaim for his most recent music album Love, Damini, with its lead single "Last Last" becoming a global smash hit.
The other artists nominated for 'Best African Act' alongside Burna Boy were Ayra Starr, Black Sheriff, Tems, Zuchu, and Musa Keyz.Tems was also nominated in another category for the 'Best New Act' award but lost the nomination to Seventeen.
Nigeria's prominent DJ Spinall was also among the lineup of artists who performed at the award show on Sunday. Nasty C joined the renowned Nigerian DJ on the stage and also made history as Mzansi's first hip-hop artist to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The duo closed off the show by performing "Power (Remember Who You Are)" alongside Äyanna.
Following his win at the ceremony, The African Giant took to social media to share that although he was not present at the event, he appreciated the recognition.
The 31-year-old singer has been having a good year so far. Earlier this month, Burberry announced that he was one of the faces of their Christmas campaign dubbed "The Night Before," a short film that was shot and directed by Torso Solutions and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois and also featured Colombian singer Shakira.
Below is a complete list of the nominees and winners at the MTV EMAs
Best song
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Jack Harlow – "First Class"
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Rosalía – "Despechá"
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"
Best video
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – "Woman"
Harry Styles – "As It Was"
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"
WINNER: Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"
Best artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best new
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
WINNER: Seventeen
Best Collaboration
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "Staying Alive"
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"
Post Malone with Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"
Best live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
WINNER: Harry Styles
Best pop
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
WINNER : Taylor Swift
Best K-pop
BLACKPINK
BTS
Itzy
Seventeen
Twice
WINNER: Lisa
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
WINNER: Anitta
Best electronic
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
WINNER: David Guetta
Best hip hop
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Best rock
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
WINNER: Muse
Best alternative
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
WINNER: Gorillaz
Best R&B
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
WINNER: Chlöe
Best long form video
Foo Fighters – "Studio 666"
Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)
Stormzy – "Mel Made Me Do It"
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
WINNER: Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"
Video for good
Ed Sheeran – "2step" (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"
Latto – "P*ssy"
Lizzo – "About Damn Time"
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
WINNER: Sam Smith – "Unholy" (feat. Kim Petras)
Biggest fans
BLACKPINK
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
WINNER: BTS
Best push
Nessa Barrett
Mae Muller
Gayle
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
WINNER: Seventeen
Best Metaverse performance
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
BTS | Minecraft
WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
