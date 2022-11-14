Badge
Burna Boy, Nasty C and DJ Spinall Shine At The MTV EMA Awards

Grammy award winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy put on a stellar performance at New York's Madison Square Garden, Thursday April 28th
Photo courtesy of BukiHQ Media
Burna Boy Puts On An Otherworldly 'One Night In Space' Show at MSG

Over the weekend, Burna Boy won the award for'Best African Act' at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), while DJ Spinall and South Africa's Nasty C closed out the show.


Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, was awarded the 'Best African Act' category at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), which took place on Sunday, November 13. In the past year, the Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer has received massive critical acclaim for his most recent music album Love, Damini, with its lead single "Last Last" becoming a global smash hit.

The other artists nominated for 'Best African Act' alongside Burna Boy were Ayra Starr, Black Sheriff, Tems, Zuchu, and Musa Keyz.Tems was also nominated in another category for the 'Best New Act' award but lost the nomination to Seventeen.

Nigeria's prominent DJ Spinall was also among the lineup of artists who performed at the award show on Sunday. Nasty C joined the renowned Nigerian DJ on the stage and also made history as Mzansi's first hip-hop artist to perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). The duo closed off the show by performing "Power (Remember Who You Are)" alongside Äyanna.

Following his win at the ceremony, The African Giant took to social media to share that although he was not present at the event, he appreciated the recognition.

The 31-year-old singer has been having a good year so far. Earlier this month, Burberry announced that he was one of the faces of their Christmas campaign dubbed "The Night Before," a short film that was shot and directed by Torso Solutions and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois and also featured Colombian singer Shakira.

Below is a complete list of the nominees and winners at the MTV EMAs

Best song

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Jack Harlow – "First Class"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Rosalía – "Despechá"

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"


Best video

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

WINNER: Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"


Best artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

Rosalía

WINNER: Taylor Swift


Best new

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

WINNER: Seventeen


Best Collaboration

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – "Staying Alive"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone with Doja Cat – "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”

WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – "I'm Good (Blue)"


Best live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

WINNER: Harry Styles


Best pop

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

WINNER : Taylor Swift


Best K-pop

BLACKPINK

BTS

Itzy

Seventeen

Twice

WINNER: Lisa

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

Rosalía

Shakira

WINNER: Anitta


Best electronic

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

WINNER: David Guetta


Best hip hop

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Best rock

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

WINNER: Muse


Best alternative

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Yungblud

WINNER: Gorillaz


Best R&B

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

WINNER: Chlöe


Best long form video

Foo Fighters – "Studio 666"

Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)

Stormzy – "Mel Made Me Do It"

Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

WINNER: Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"


Video for good

Ed Sheeran – "2step" (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Latto – "P*ssy"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

WINNER: Sam Smith – "Unholy" (feat. Kim Petras)


Biggest fans

BLACKPINK

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

WINNER: BTS


Best push

Nessa Barrett

Mae Muller

Gayle

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

WINNER: Seventeen


Best Metaverse performance

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BTS | Minecraft

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

