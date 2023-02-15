Burna Boy, Tems & Rema To Perform at the NBA All-Star Halftime Show
This year, the National Basketball Association will have an Afrobeats-themed halftime show that features Burna Boy, Tems and Rema.
Burna Boy, Tems and Rema will be performing at the NBA All-Star game this year. The All-Star Game, which is hosted annually every February and which highlights 24 of the league's brightest players, will take place on Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
During this year's event, the association will honor LeBron James for breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points while he was playing a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This development is another step in the direction of music globalization and the rise of Afrobeats as a phenomenon that is taking center stage. Burna Boy, Tems and Rema are some of the most recognized names in Afrobeats currently, and have garnered loyal fan bases globally for their strings of hits and commercial success and appeal. Last year, the NBA tapped DJ Khaled to perform at the halftime show, and he brought out Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Migos, Lil Baby and Gunna.
This year, Post Malone and Jewel and Jully Black will join Burna Boy, Tems and Rema as musical guests. The National Basketball Association's Communications Twitter page shared updates on the big game on Wednesday.
\u201cGRAMMY\u00ae Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer @burnaboy, 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer @temsbaby and rapper and singer @heisrema will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.\u201d— NBA Communications (@NBA Communications) 1676480051
The performance comes just weeks after Tems won a Grammy for her appearance on Future and Drake's hit "WAIT FOR U."
