Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Odogwu'
The African Giant returns with a new cinematic clip.
Burna Boy has released the music video for this first official single of 2020 "Odogwu."
The new video, directed by TG Omori, follows Burna Boy and a crew through a number of striking scenes—from a supermarket to the waterside.
As we've previously written, "The name of the rhythmic track ("Odogwu") refers to the title given to a victorious leader, particularly a man, who is believed to have accomplished great things in Igbo culture. 'When I reach Igboland, them calling me Odogwu,' sings the artist on the chorus. The title seems fitting as Burna sings of his status and success atop pulsing percussion and strings by Nigerian beat-maker Kel P."
We interviewed music video director TG Omori last year to talk about how he's breathing new life into Nigerian music videos.
For now, Burna Boy's Twice As Tall World Tour, which kicks off in May, is still on. See those dates below.
Watch the new music video for "Odogwu" below.
Burna Boy - Odogwu [Official Video] youtu.be
BURNA BOY
TWICE AS TALL WORLD TOUR
May 7th – Atlanta, GA – Roxy
May 9th – Washington, DC – Broccoli City Festival
May 13th – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium
May 16th – San Francisco, CA – Masonic
May 18th – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
May 20th – Denver, CO – Summit
May 22nd – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
May 23rd – Indianapolis, MN – Egyptian Room
May 28th – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
May 29th – New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
May 30th – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic
May 31st – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
June 3rd – Miami, FL – Fillmore
June 6th – Houston, TX – NRG Arena
June 7th – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
---
June 28th - Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival
June 30th - Oslo, Norway – Kadetten Festival
July 2nd - Belfort, France – Les Eurockeennee Festival
July 3rd - Ericeira, Portugal – Sumol Summer Festival
July 4th - London, UK – Wireless Festival
July 10th - Rotterdam, Netherlands – North See Jazz
July 12th - Liege, Belgium – Les Aredentes
July 16th - Bern, Switzerland – Gurten Festival
July 18th - Ferropolis, Germany – Melt Festival
July 18th - Almere, Netherlands – Oh My Festival
July 19th - Paris, France – Lollapalooza
July 31st - Montreal, Canada – Osheaga Festival
August 15th - Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West
August 29th - Antwerp, Belgium – Fire Is Gold
August 30th - Oberhausen, Germany – Hype Festival
