Mar. 16, 2020 01:35PM EST
Courtesy of Atlantic Records.

Burna Boy in "Odogwu"

Watch Burna Boy's Striking New Music Video For 'Odogwu'

The African Giant returns with a new cinematic clip.

Burna Boy has released the music video for this first official single of 2020 "Odogwu."

The new video, directed by TG Omori, follows Burna Boy and a crew through a number of striking scenes—from a supermarket to the waterside.

As we've previously written, "The name of the rhythmic track ("Odogwu") refers to the title given to a victorious leader, particularly a man, who is believed to have accomplished great things in Igbo culture. 'When I reach Igboland, them calling me Odogwu,' sings the artist on the chorus. The title seems fitting as Burna sings of his status and success atop pulsing percussion and strings by Nigerian beat-maker Kel P."

We interviewed music video director TG Omori last year to talk about how he's breathing new life into Nigerian music videos.

For now, Burna Boy's Twice As Tall World Tour, which kicks off in May, is still on. See those dates below.

Watch the new music video for "Odogwu" below.

Burna Boy - Odogwu [Official Video] youtu.be

BURNA BOY

TWICE AS TALL WORLD TOUR

May 7th – Atlanta, GA – Roxy

May 9th – Washington, DC – Broccoli City Festival

May 13th – Los Angeles, CA – Palladium

May 16th – San Francisco, CA – Masonic

May 18th – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

May 20th – Denver, CO – Summit

May 22nd – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

May 23rd – Indianapolis, MN – Egyptian Room

May 28th – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

May 29th – New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

May 30th – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic

May 31st – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

June 3rd – Miami, FL – Fillmore

June 6th – Houston, TX – NRG Arena

June 7th – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

June 28th - Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival

June 30th - Oslo, Norway – Kadetten Festival

July 2nd - Belfort, France – Les Eurockeennee Festival

July 3rd - Ericeira, Portugal – Sumol Summer Festival

July 4th - London, UK – Wireless Festival

July 10th - Rotterdam, Netherlands – North See Jazz

July 12th - Liege, Belgium – Les Aredentes

July 16th - Bern, Switzerland – Gurten Festival

July 18th - Ferropolis, Germany – Melt Festival

July 18th - Almere, Netherlands – Oh My Festival

July 19th - Paris, France – Lollapalooza

July 31st - Montreal, Canada – Osheaga Festival

August 15th - Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

August 29th - Antwerp, Belgium – Fire Is Gold

August 30th - Oberhausen, Germany – Hype Festival

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Warner Music.

Burna Boy's 'On the Low' Officially Certified Gold in France

The track, which featured on his Grammy-nominated 'African Giant' album, has since been streamed over 15 million times.

Yesterday, Burna Boy was presented with a gold plaque for his 2018 track "On the Low" which appeared on his Grammy-nominated album African Giant.

The track was certified gold in France after being streamed over 15 million times—the equivalent of selling over 100 000 copies in the country.

Keep reading... Show less
Burna Boy performs at SSE Arena Wembley on November 3, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Burna Boy Talks African Unity, Fela Comparisons, South Africa Comments & More In New GQ Profile

"The reason for everything I do and how I do it is for one goal and one goal only, and that's the eventual unity of Africa," says the artist in an illuminating new GQ story.

Burna Boy is the subject of an extensive new profile from men's lifestyle magazine GQ Style.

The story, entitled "Burna Boy, Global Giant" sees the artist addressing several "hot topics," surrounding his life and career, including his hopes for a united Africa, comparisons to the Nigerian legend Fela Kuti, and touches on the comments he made last year about refusing to perform in South Africa following a spate of xenophobic attacks in the country, which led to the cancellation of the 'Africans Unite' concert, which he was set to headline.

READ: The 20 Essential Burna Boy Songs

"It's all just very fucked-up and twisted, and I wish to God that it wasn't so, but it is, and all I can do is try and do my part to change it, no matter how small that part is," he says about the divisive response to the matter. "It's almost as if the oppressors have won when the oppressed start acting like this."

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
(YouTube)

7 South African Female R&B/Soul Artists to Watch In 2020

From Ayanda Jiya to Naye Ayla, we highlight seven rising female artists on South Africa's R&B/Soul scene.

Hip-hop, house, gqom and more recently amapiano, may be dominating South Africa's music scene these days but R&B and soul are just as popular.

While the genre boasts established artists such as Simphiwe Dana, Lira, Zahara, Vusi Nova, Nathi and several others, there are equally as many artists on the come up.

Last year saw South African female artists in particular, releasing some of the dopest debut projects. As we put it, "[2019] ushered in the voices of a new generation of South African female artists announcing themselves to the world."

On the back of some pretty noteworthy albums and EPs, be it the emboldened lyricism of Ayanda Jiya or the soothing tones of Naye Ayla, we highlight 7 South African women artists in R&B/Soul that are set to bring the heat this year.

This list is in no particular order.

Keep reading... Show less
Interview
Photo courtesy of the artist.

Interview: BRYAN THE MENSAH On His New EP 'I Don't Feel Like Going Outside'

The rising Ghanaian artist is all about the money in his new EP.

In an afrobeats-dominated industry, BRYAN THE MENSAH is a gem that you need to pay attention to. The young Ghanaian act has been active as a solo artist since 2016 and delivered three projects, a string of singles, and a few videos. This time around however, he's issued a project that's a bit more intentional.

Being a rapper, singer, producer, sound engineer, and visual artist, BRYAN THE MENSAH wears many hats. Over time he has made himself known for his unique marketing strategies when it comes to his music, things such as offering merchandise bundles along with music to push sales, and visiting fans on university campuses to play new music for them personally. These things typically should be common practice, but in the Ghanaian music space, they aren't. That makes Bryan an anomaly, showing dedication and drive that goes beyond just creating and releasing music, but a special attention to how it's received as well as the business side of things.

Bryan has a signature rap-sung flow which is distinct to himself, and he bars no subject matter, even going in from time to time on matters of love and relationships. Arguably no young, budding artist in the Ghana music scene shows the kind of drive and ambition he does—that's judging not just from his music but also from his moves in real life. You can tell that this is an artist who has his sights set on very big things.

Keep reading... Show less

