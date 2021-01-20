Burna Boy's 'Destiny' Makes Biden-Harris Playlist as Inauguration Day Arrives
Burna Boy's 'Destiny' has been featured on the US presidential inauguration playlist which will usher into office President-elect, Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.
Burna Boy's "Destiny" has reportedly been included in the US presidential inauguration playlist. The international Nigerian artist is the only African that features on the 46-track playlist which will usher in the 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and his Vice President, Kamala Harris. The playlist was produced in partnership with Insecure creator Issa Rae's music label, Raedio. The playlist comes ahead of the inauguration ceremony which will be taking place later this evening. Burna Boy also featured on former President Barack Obama's Summer playlist in 2020.
Read: Burna Boy Features On Sia's New 'Hey Boy' Remix
"Destiny" comes off Burna Boy's Grammy-nominated album African Giant which dropped in 2019. The Afrobeats star is one artist who's certainly vocal on political issues. He released a single in October of last year denouncing the Nigerian government's violent mishandling of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.
According to The Insider, the Presidential Inaugural Committee selected tracks that are empowering and celebrate diversity. The playlist ranges across genres over the decades and has included the likes of Beyonce, SZA, Dua Lipa, Bob Marley and The Wailers, Stevie Wonder and more. Biden and Harris will reportedly each have different walk-on songs with Biden walking to Bruce Springsteen's "We Take Care of Our Own" while Harris walks to Mary J. Blige's "Work That".
The Nigerian heavyweight blasted into the year with a performance of "Way Too Big" on popular US talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers. "Way Too Big" comes off of Burna Boy's latest album Twice As Tall which received a 2021 Grammy nomination under the new "Best Global Music Album" category.
Listen to the Biden-Harris Inauguration Playlist on Apple Music:
Listen to the Biden-Harris Inauguration Playlist on Spotify:
