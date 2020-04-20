Burna Boy Highlights Relief Efforts Across Africa With 'One World: Together at Home' Performance
The artist performed his songs "African Giant" and "Hallelujah" from his home in Lagos during the live broadcast.
Burna Boy was one of a number of artists that performed during Saturday's One World: Together at Home concert from Global Citizen.
The artist's performance highlighted relief efforts being carried out across the continent to combat COVID-19, as he appeared on screen from his home in Lagos. He performed his songs "African Giant" as well as 2017's "Hallelujah" as footage of citizens on the ground showed in between.
The day-long concert series, which was curated by Lady Gaga, featured performances and appearances from the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Black Coffee, Casper Nyovest, Idris Elba, The Rolling Stones and many more.
The concert was held in support of global relief efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) and healthcare workers on the frontlines.
There have been close to 23,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the continent, with a death toll of over 1,000 people. According to BBC's "Coronavirus In Africa" tracker, over 5,600 have recovered.
Check out Burna Boy's full performance below.
Burna Boy performs "African Giant" & "Hallelujah" | One World: Together at Home www.youtube.com
