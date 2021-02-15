burna boy
Still image captured from "Onyeka" music video

Burna Boy in "Onyeka" music video.

Burna Boy Drops Fitting Visuals for 'Onyeka'

Nigerian Afrobeats giant, Burna Boy, has shared his latest stunning music video for his single 'Onyeka'.

Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, has come through big time with his latest music video for "Onyeka". The highly anticipated music video dropped over the weekend and does not disappoint. "Onyeka" is the fifth music video to drop from the Grammy-nominated album Twice As Tall which was released in August last year.

The visuals in "Onyeka" celebrates intimacy and romantic partnership. The video, which was reportedly shot in Ghana, shares the laid-back, authentic vibes which the West African country is known for. "Onyeka" has tinges of mellow jazz trumpets infused with Burna Boy's signature Afrobeats sound. The music video brilliantly showcases Black love, fashion and Ghana's bikers' scene which make the visuals fitting for the single.

The "Onyeka" music video proves Burna Boy's high artistic range. His previous videos "Way Too Big" "Wonderful", "Monsters You Made" and "Real Life" featuring Stormzy collected over 30 million views in a matter of months after Twice As Tall dropped. Burna Boy started the year of with a collaboration with Sia and his single "Destiny" made it onto the coveted 2021 U.S inauguration playlist.

Watch "Onyeka" by Burna Boy below.

Burna Boy - Onyeka [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com

