Burna Boy & Wizkid Drop Energetic Visuals for Single 'B. D'Or'
The Grammy-award winning duo have kicked off the year with the positive vibes needed to keep the year on our side.
Nigerian musical heavyweights Burna Boy and Wizkid have joined forces yet again to bring fans an upbeat, musical event of note. After dropping the single "B. D'Or" late last year, the respective Grammy-award winning musicians released the music video — and the visuals are everything and more.
The track comes from Nigerian-British producer P2j and grabs its inspiration from one of the most prestigious trophies given to professional soccer players, the Ballon d'Or. The pair have created a masterpiece yet again, and their great chemistry, talents, and commitment to uplifting each other make them worthy recipients of the high soccer honor.
The music video is a perfect snapshot of their lively friendship, as the two singer-songwriters amuse each other (and their bikini-clad guests) on a gorgeous boat along the Lagos coastline. Shot by Director K, the lighthearted, sun-soaked visuals feature a bad-ass cameo from Nigerian-American welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, as well as a host of beautiful people looking for a good time. The music video shows the two greats simply enjoying their success, and being awarded their own soccer-ball-shaped awards for greatness. Burna Boy and Wizkid have already proven that their unique and powerful voices can blend together beautifully, and as joint creative forces — their talents make them unstoppable.
2021 was an incredibly successful year for Burna Boy, as he set records by being named the first African artist to headline at New York's Madison Square Garden, as well as receiving his fourth Grammy nomination for his song with Beninese singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo. Speaking with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe the star said of his 2021 success, "Man, there's been too many... I don't know where to start. All the shows, all the festivals, all the awards. I don't know which one of them feels best. Hopefully, it keeps getting better. This year I kind of made up for a lot of things I couldn't do last year. I'm thankful for that."
We are certainly excited for whatever both musical heavyweights have in store for fans this year, you know it's gonna be good.
Check out Burna Boy and Wizkid in their music video for single B. D'Or here
Burna Boy - B. D'OR feat. WizKid [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com
