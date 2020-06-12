music
Popular
Rufaro Samanga
Jun. 12, 2020 10:25AM EST
Photo by TCHANDROU NITANGA/AFP via Getty Images.

The portrait of Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza who died at the age of 55 is set on an altar during the memorial service by Burundi's ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), at CNDD-FDD headquarters in Bujumbura on June 11, 2020.

Burundi Temporarily Bans Secular Music During Mourning of Nkurunziza

Burundi has banned the playing of secular music in public spaces for a period of 7 days following the recent death of President Pierre Nkurunziza.

The Burundian government has announced a temporary ban on the playing of secular music in public places. This comes amid the 7-day mourning period now underway for the late President Pierre Nkurunziza. Nkurunziza died suddenly from heart failure this past Monday although there has been speculation that the head-of-state died from the coronavirus.

READ: A Letter From Mr. Burundi: "How Can We Talk About Political Dialogue When Innocent Civilians Are Dying?"

State radio stations and private broadcasters have all reportedly been playing gospel music in light of the recent ban. According to the BBC, both the mayor of Bujumbura, Freddy Mbonimpa and the governor of Gitega, Venant Manirambona, confirmed that gospel music or songs "praising God" were permitted in public spaces such as bars, hair salons, restaurants and even people's cars. This is supposedly in honour of Nkurunziza, who was an evangelical Christian.

Nkurunziza, who was in office for 15 years, leaves behind a tarnished legacy with many having accused him of "suppressing political opponents, censorship and carrying out various human rights abuses throughout his extended presidency," OkayAfrica's Damola Durosomo writes.

Last year, three Burundian schoolgirls were arrested and charged with "insulting the head of state" after they allegedly drew on a picture of Nkurunziza in their textbooks. Rights activist Lewis Mudge commented on the matter saying, "With so many real crimes being committed in Burundi, it's tragic that children are the ones being prosecuted for harmless scribbles." Naturally, the sheer absurdity of the schoolgirls' arrests angered social media users and had folks posting pictures of the now late president with their own doodles in protest.

Just last month, Burundians headed to the polls to vote in the national election despite health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

From Your Site Articles
burundi politics music
Video
Photo courtesy of FABA.

Watch: 'Sights and Sounds: Stone Town' Is a Stunning Visual Escape

The latest offering from For Africans highlights the rich traditional culture of Zanzibar's main city, as it faces growing pressure to urbanize.

In their latest video, visual media platform For Africans By Africans (FABA) offers a look into the gorgeous "Sights and Sounds" of Stone Town, Zanzibar.

The video series was created by the platform to "document daily living in various African cities," and launched back in March with an intimate video portrait of Abidjan. "Sight and Sounds: Stone Town" follows in the series' emphasis on crisp sound and striking visuals by highlight the city's vibrant local atmosphere.

The piece takes viewers around the island's main city, showcasing its rich historical architecture, musical culture and, of course, its famous physical beauty. What stands out the most though are its people, who are captured with care as they share a view of their daily lives in a fast-changing city. "Capturing a town as culturally rich as Stone Town fits into our mission of cultural preservation as the town is being pressured into urban development," says FABA founder Chika Okoli.

Watch the "Sights and Sounds: Stone Town" below, and check out more stunning stills from the shoot underneath.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Nasty C Drops New Single and Video For ‘Eazy’

The new Def Jam signee is right where he should be.