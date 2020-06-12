Burundi Temporarily Bans Secular Music During Mourning of Nkurunziza

Photo by TCHANDROU NITANGA/AFP via Getty Images.

The portrait of Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza who died at the age of 55 is set on an altar during the memorial service by Burundi's ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), at CNDD-FDD headquarters in Bujumbura on June 11, 2020.