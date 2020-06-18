Burundi Swears In New President, Evariste Ndayishimiye

(Photo by TCHANDROU NITANGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Evariste Ndayishimiye, Burundi's elected President from the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD), attends the swearing-in ceremony at Ingoma stadium in Gitega, Burundi, on June 18, 2020. - Ndayishimiye rapidly sworn in following the sudden death of President Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, came after the May election.