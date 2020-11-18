caster semenya
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 18, 2020 08:12AM EST
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Caster Semenya of South Africa leads the field during the Women's 800 meter Final on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Caster Semenya Appeals to European Court of Human Rights Ahead of 2021 Olympics

Caster Semenya has made an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights following the World Athletics' controversial 'testosterone' ban.

Two-time gold Olympic athlete, Caster Semenya, is taking the World Athletics to the European Court of Human Rights. According to News24, Semenya's lawyer, Gregory Nott, confirmed that Semenya will be appealing to the European Court of Human Rights. This follows the World Athletics' "testosterone ban" which prevents Semenya, who has naturally high testosterone levels, from running the 400m and 800m track distances. The Olympian is appealing in order to defend her 2016 Rio Olympics 800m gold title in the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

According to the BBC, Nott confirmed the appeal on Tuesday, 17 November 2020. South Africans have notably stood behind Semenya since the World Athletics' 2018 decision which rocked Semenya's career wins. The lawyer implored supporters to rally behind Semenya once again and join her in the fight in putting pressure on respective international sports bodies.

"As such, we encourage everyone to help create a more equal world by showing their support on social media and by putting pressure on their sporting bodies to embrace and apply internationally accepted human rights values in their activities and rules."

The World Athletics effected the "different sexual development" (DSD) rule in 2019 which affected female athletes with naturally high testosterone levels. The arbitrary rules called for Semenya to either take testosterone-suppressing drugs or undergo surgery. Semenya has continually refused to take either alternative and maintains that her natural abilities should not be affected particularly at the detriment of her own health.

According to TimesLIVE, the South African Human Rights Commission and South African Commission for Gender Equality have reportedly supported the sprinter's decision to appeal. Additionally, corporate investments from big companies like Discovery and Bridgestone have been pouring in despite international controversy.

Public debate around the DSD rule emphasises that Olympians are in some way naturally privileged and that testosterone is not the only factor influencing high performance. For example, American swimmer Michael Phelps has unusually long and wide feet but has never been contested for his "competitive edge". The DSD rule has been questioned on the basis that it was effected as increasingly more Black female athletes broke previous track records won by white athletes.

Semenya has lost two previous appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court. Additionally, News24 reports that Semenya has been, over the past several months, training for the 200m sprint which falls outside of the DSD compliance rules.

South Africans on Twitter have expressed unending support for Semenya's appeal.






From Your Site Articles
sports athletics south africa women's rights caster semenya
News Brief
Photo by Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

​Banyana Banyana Secure Equal Pay After South African Government & SAFA Called Out

The South African government and South African Football Association (SAFA) have committed to paying Banyana Banyana the same amount as Bafana Bafana players after being called out by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

According to the Sowetan, SAFA has announced plans to increase Banyana Banyana's meagre pay following the team's recent COSAFA cup win. This comes after political opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), called out SAFA (South African Football Association) and the South African government for Banyana Banyana's poor remuneration despite their consistent performance internationally. The EFF made calls for South Africa's women's national team to actually be paid more than their male counterparts. SAFA's National Executive Committee responded quickly because of mounting public pressure concerning the plea which has been tabled many times before.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Yanga Chief Releases Politically-Charged Single 'Manelo'

Yanga Chief's 'Manelo' pays homage to a deferred political dream and drops ahead of his upcoming album, 'Pop Star'.