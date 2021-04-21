politics
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 21, 2021 06:30AM EST
Image by STR/AFP via Getty Images.

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno (L) decorates general of the Chadian contingent in Mali Oumar Bikimo (L) and his second-in-command major and son of the president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno (C) during a welcome ceremony, on May 13, 2013, in N'Djamena.

Son of Late Chadian President Idriss Deby to Take Over

Following the recent death of Chadian President Idriss Deby, the country's military has announced that his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, will take over as interim president.

Chadian President Idriss Deby succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, April 20, following a confrontation with armed rebels in the capital of N'Djamena, north of the country. The late head of state was recently re-elected into office for a sixth term after he had already spent the last three decades ruling the the North African country. According to Chad's transitional military council, the 68-year-old's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, will take over as interim president.

READ: Tanzanian President John Magufuli Has Died

According to Al Jazeera, Chad has now entered a period of political uncertainty. However, the nexts steps have reportedly been set out by the current governance structure in place, the National Council of Transition. Chad's constitution has been suspended with the intention of replacing it with a transitional charter, a nationwide curfew has been imposed in addition to a 14-day mourning period, among several agenda points.

The transition period is set to continue for the next 18 months after which "free and democratic" elections will take place, according to the BBC. At just 37-years-old, Deby now becomes the youngest head of state on the continent.

However, news of Deby's appointment has angered the rebels responsible for his father's death. The rebel group, which is known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, or FACT) is based in Libya and has clashed regularly with Chad's military. In a recent statement issued by the group, they said, "Chad is not a monarchy. There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country." They went on to add that, "The forces of the Front for Change and Concord are heading toward N'Djamena at this very moment. With confidence, but above all with courage and determination."

Fears of further violence in the country are admittedly high.

From Your Site Articles
chad politics
Interview
Photo by ANDYMKOSI.

Interview: Melo B Jones Muses on Love in New EP

The dynamic singer and songwriter's boom-bap soul EP 'The One' is abound with experiential musings on love and relationships.

In March, the self-proclaimed "boom-baptist", Melo B Jones returned with her new EP simply titled The One. The soulful singer, whose real name is Boitumelo Mpye, is a niche artist whose music is a motley blend of soul and R&B, heavily steeped in hip-hop sensibilities.

Melo B Jones introduced herself to the music industry, in 2011, when she released a collection of acapella songs, aptly titled Acapella Fela. Continuing on the same path, in 2014, she released a series of acapella covers of popular hip-hop songs — from AKA's "Run Jozi" to Chris Brown's "New Flame". Her official debut EP, titled The Start, would later be released in 2017.

Between then and now, she has maintained an online presence through freestyles and impromptu performances and covers. Activity and presence of this sort has incubated Melo B's relevance in the music landscape, all while earning her a modest but loyal fan base.

She has previously lent her vocal services to artists such as Kudz, Khuli Chana, Ill Skillz, Flex Boogie, rkls and several others.

The One is a concise five-track EP that showcases Melo's remarkable singing and songwriting, which is anchored mostly by relatable musings and ruminations pertaining to love and romantic relationships.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Senegal Denies Release of Former Chadian President Hissène Habré

The Senegalese judicial government has refused to release Chad's imprisoned ex-president Hissène Habré on the alleged basis of his health concerns.