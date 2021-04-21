Image by STR/AFP via Getty Images.

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno (L) decorates general of the Chadian contingent in Mali Oumar Bikimo (L) and his second-in-command major and son of the president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno (C) during a welcome ceremony, on May 13, 2013, in N'Djamena.

Son of Late Chadian President Idriss Deby to Take Over