Son of Late Chadian President Idriss Deby to Take Over
Following the recent death of Chadian President Idriss Deby, the country's military has announced that his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, will take over as interim president.
Chadian President Idriss Deby succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, April 20, following a confrontation with armed rebels in the capital of N'Djamena, north of the country. The late head of state was recently re-elected into office for a sixth term after he had already spent the last three decades ruling the the North African country. According to Chad's transitional military council, the 68-year-old's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, will take over as interim president.
READ: Tanzanian President John Magufuli Has Died
According to Al Jazeera, Chad has now entered a period of political uncertainty. However, the nexts steps have reportedly been set out by the current governance structure in place, the National Council of Transition. Chad's constitution has been suspended with the intention of replacing it with a transitional charter, a nationwide curfew has been imposed in addition to a 14-day mourning period, among several agenda points.
The transition period is set to continue for the next 18 months after which "free and democratic" elections will take place, according to the BBC. At just 37-years-old, Deby now becomes the youngest head of state on the continent.
However, news of Deby's appointment has angered the rebels responsible for his father's death. The rebel group, which is known as the Front for Change and Concord in Chad, or FACT) is based in Libya and has clashed regularly with Chad's military. In a recent statement issued by the group, they said, "Chad is not a monarchy. There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country." They went on to add that, "The forces of the Front for Change and Concord are heading toward N'Djamena at this very moment. With confidence, but above all with courage and determination."
Fears of further violence in the country are admittedly high.
