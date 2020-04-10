video premiere
Kevin Florez & The Busy Twist's 'Champetizate' Is a New Afro-Colombian Jam

Video Premiere: Watch the striking Cartagena-shot music video for "Champetizate" from Kevin Florez and The Busy Twist.

Champeta is a dance and music style originated in the Colombian cities & towns of Cartagena and San Basilio de Palenque, which highlights the Congolese influences on Afro-Colombian culture.

Artists like Kevin Florez are putting putting a new twist on the genre by pushing champeta urbana, which adds more modern elements to the style. His new single "Champetizate" sees the Colombian artist connecting with UK producer The Busy Twist for a new addictive tune.

"This song brings a very special feature," Guillermo Camacho of the label Palenque Records tells us, "Congolese guitarist Caien Madoka, from legendary groups like Loketo and Awilo Longomba, who were great influences for the birth of the champeta. This theme is champeta for the world, fused with the afrobeats... Colombia, Congo and England together in a single song... opens the door to this new generation of champeta."

Today, we're premiering the lively new music video for "Champetizate." "The video clip was made by the Replay production company in the city of Cartagena," Camacho explains, "with the special participation of Liz Danny, a dancer from Barranquilla who at the young age of 18 is currently a inspiration to dancers across the globe. She is also well known for dancing alongside Shakira in the last edition of the Super Bowl. [This is] a provocation to dance in times of isolation, 'Champetizate' a new Afro-Colombian anthem for the world."

"Champetizate" is available now via Palenque Records and Farra Rap Records. Watch our premiere of the video below.

Kevin Florez & The Busy Twist - Champetizate (Video Oficial) youtu.be

