Camille Storm
Mar. 26, 2020 10:48AM EST
Tay Iwar's "Space" video.

Here's a Playlist of Chill Songs to Relax to at Home

Keep calm with this playlist afro-jazz, funk, alternative, and R&B tracks from Nigeria, South Africa and more.

It's a time of uncertainty and stress right now for people all over the world. As we socially distance and quarantine ourselves, it's expected that we deal with feelings of anxiety and loneliness. But it's also good to remember that we're all in this together and music can certainly help with that.

For that, we've curated a playlist of Chill Songs to Relax to at Home with music ranging from afro-jazz, funk, alternative, and R&B that can help you relax but also maintain perspective during these days.

Listen to this playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.


Tay Iwar "Space" ft. Santi & Preye

Lighten up the mood with this dreamy tune from alté heavyweights Tay Iwar and Santi. "Space" also subtly reminds us to keep a safe distance between ourselves and others.

Fireboy DML "Need You"

When the world seems to be in a pre-apocalyptic state it's likely that we begin to think about our loved ones whom we may be separated from. It's perfectly okay to miss your ex right now and want to text them, and this song by Nigeria's Fireboy DML truly captures the urge.

Starboy ft. Wizkid & Kel P Vibes "Ease Your Mind"

By all means, this is a good time to rest, meditate, cook, stretch, and try to "ease your mind" as Wizkid suggests in this jazzy Kel P-produced track.

Fela Kuti "Water No Get Enemy"

While still on the jazz vibes, the legendary Fela Kuti song "Water No Get Enemy" can be a good reminder that we as humans will surely overcome this difficult period in time as we have so many times before. But also as its title suggests, water is your friend and it's imperative to keep your surroundings as clean and sanitized as can be.

Brymo "Alone"

This interlude from Brymo's 2014 LP Tabula Rasa continues to capture the intense loneliness one may experience during quarantine or isolation.

Wurld "Contagious"

Okay, time to lighten things up again! Pardon the pun, but WurlD's "Contagious" can help shake off the anxiety and remind us that life is beautiful and this too, shall pass.

Lady Donli "Take Me Home" ft. Benjiflow

It's pretty simple, if you aren't working an essential job or out buying much-needed supplies, you need to be in the house.

Wilfresh "Share The Love"

This song, in particular, inspires us to help people in need, and also connect more with our loved ones during these trying times. Check on your friends, hold your loved ones close, donate to those in need, spread positive energy and share the love.

Elaine "Risky"

South African break-out R&B act Elaine is essential for any mellow playlist and her popular track "Risky" makes for great mood music right now.

Odunsi The Engine "Better Days" ft. WANI

Nothing like a feel-good bop from Odunsi and Wani to raise your spirits in these corona times.

Brymo "Patience and Goodluck"

"Patience and Goodluck" from Brymo's 2018 album Oso provides a dose of encouragement that we all need right now.


Listen to this playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.


Image courtesy of artist.

Nasty C Signs with Def Jam Recordings and Releases New Single ‘There They Go’ from Upcoming Album

Nasty C just signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings. Listen to his new single.

Nasty C just inked a deal with Def Jam Recordings. The news was broken by Billboard this morning. The website wrote that the South African rapper signed exclusive deal with the legendary hip-hop label through a joint venture with Universal Music Africa, Nasty C's home in South Africa.

Keep reading... Show less
Image courtesy of Daily Paper.

Daily Paper Enlists Ghanaian Artist David Alabo For New Tarot Card Capsule Collection

The streetwear brand's new line of t-shirts feature striking, Afro-Surrealist designs by Ghanaian artist David Alabo.

Amsterdam-based, African-owned streetwear brand, Daily Paper has released a new limited edition capsule collection in collaboration with Ghanaian visual artist David Alabo.

The Tarot Card collection of high end t-shirts is part of the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Each t-shirt features a unique design by Alabo "highlighting an Afro-Surrealism tarot card providing insight and guidance through symbolism and spiritual wisdom," according to a press release from Daily Paper. The designs reflect Alabo's artistic vision of using elements of fantasy and mysticism to critique African society.

"Daily Paper is dedicated to promoting African culture by honoring the past and its influence on their vision of the future," said the artist. "They push the boundaries and challenge the perception of Africa in the fashion world which is what I aim to achieve in the art world too. It just makes sense that we work together and inspire each other."

Keep reading... Show less
Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images.

Bobi Wine Releases Song About Coronavirus Outbreak

The Ugandan politician teams up with fellow musician Nubian Li to spread awareness about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ugandan politician Bobi Wine has recently released a song to raise awareness around the growing coronavirus outbreak.

He teamed up with fellow Ugandan musician Nubian Li to spread the message of the importance of personal hygiene and social distancing.

Keep reading... Show less
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

Here's How Artists are Navigating the World of Music Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

We spoke to several artists to find out how they're working on still getting their music to fans while in self-isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The world is still coming to terms with the recent coronavirus outbreak.

As countries put in place various lockdown measures in the hopes that social distancing will prevent the further spread of the pandemic, African artists have been hard hit. Scheduled performances have been cancelled and entire tours in some instances.

On the other hand, the grim reality has also allowed artists to become more creative with how they put out their music and engage with fans. Artists such as DJ Black Coffee and singer Berita have already led the way with livestream performances on social media—a trend that's fast becoming popular.

And so we spoke to a few African artists about how they've been personally affected by the coronavirus outbreak and tried to find out some of the ways they're going about connecting with their audience.

Keep reading... Show less

