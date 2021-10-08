nigeria
News Brief
Zee Ngema
Oct. 08, 2021 02:08PM EST
Image: Courtesy of the artist

CKay Makes History As First African Artist to Hit 20 Million Spotify Listeners

High off of his Tik Tok success and debuting on the Billboard Global 200 list, the singer shows no sign of slowing down.

Nigerian singer CKay has made history as the first African artist to surpass 20 million Spotify listeners. The Afrobeat singer-songwriter currently boasts over 21 million monthly listeners on his Spotify page alone, making him the first on the continent to do so.

'Africa's boyfriend' took to Instagram to share his excitement on having reached 12 million listeners, at the time, saying, "Music does bring the world together. Love y'all, Let's get to number 1!"

The futuristic Afrobeat connoisseur has been doing us proud lately, with a host of wins under his belt since his 2019 debut. The success of the hit single, "Love Nwantinti," and the multiple international remixes that followed certainly helped solidify his place on top. And the popularity that the track reached on social media video-sharing app Tik Tok certainly did its part.

Tik Tok users from across the world all took part in the "Love Nwantiti" Dance challenge, further pushing the song into the charts. Over 3 million videos have been created on the app using Ckay's remix featuring DJ Yo and Axel, with the song becoming the most Shazamed song as a result of the social media demand. The remix initially wasn't approved by Ckay but finally, all credit has been restored to the rightful parties.

Check out the popular Tik Tok dance created around CKay's hit single "Love Nwantinti" here.

Love Nwantiti TikTok Dance Compilation www.youtube.com


From Your Site Articles
nigeria nigerian music ckay ckay the first billboard 200 spotify nigerian songs
Music
Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

The 8 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Burna Boy, Davido, Darkovibes, Julinho Ksd, M.anifest, Nasty C and more.

Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Haile Gerima On the Need For African Filmmakers to Reflect on a Continent That 'Lost Its Mind'

We speak to the legendary director about the re-release of Sankofa and the trials of producing African cinema.