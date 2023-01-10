Burna Boy, Uncle Waffles & More to Bring Life to Coachella Desert in 2023

The American music festival has released their highly-anticipated lineup for summer 2023.
Coachella Valley and Arts Festival is back again this year, equipped with a diverse lineup sure to keep everyone happy.
This week, the festival giants officially released the names of all of the talented souls bound for the desert stage, with big names including Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, Korean super group BLACKPINK, and American wonderboy Frank Ocean.
The epitome of booked and busy, Africa's Giant Burna Boyis slated to command the Indo, California, and represent the continent the way we know he can.
Popular South African DJ Uncle Waffles is also set to hit the stages too bringing her signature amapiano heat to the mix in the desert. Congolese group Jupiter & Okwess—fronted by Kinshasa's Jupiter Bokondji—are also set to be in attendance with their modern blend of afrofunk.
Houston-raised, Nigerian-American rapper Tobe Nwigwe is also on the bill this year, as well as actor (and musician) Idris Elba.
Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends set for April 14 – 16 and April 21 – 23, 2023.
Passes for Weekend one are already looking slim -- party people mean business -- so your best bet is to register here for a chance at Weekend two. Pre-sale begins Friday, January 13 at 11 am PST but does not guarantee pass type, packages, or access to camping grounds.
See the full Coachella lineup below.