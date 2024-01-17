Tems, DJ Spinall, Tyla, and Skepta Billed to Perform at Coachella 2024

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced the lineup for the 2024 edition, and like previous editions, the roster shows how the event is on the pulse of the viral success achieved by African acts.

Nigeria’s Tems and DJ Spinall, South Africa’s Tyla, and the U.K.’s Skepta have all appeared on the poster for this year. They are billed to perform alongside international superstars like Doja Cat, Ice Spice, and J Balvin.

Tems, who, undoubtedly, has been a global sensation in the firmament of RnB, Soul, and Afrobeats in recent years, would be looking to make her sophomore appearance at Coachella after performing alongside Burna Boy, Asake, and Black Sherif last year.

Tyla, on the other hand, has been causing tremors across the world - radio airplay, TikTok, global charts, international interviews - with her refreshing distillation of Amapiano, RnB, Afrobeats and pop, and her hit single “Water”. With her self-titled album “Tyla” barely months away from dropping, the upcoming performance by the South African star is another career moment worth expecting.

This year’s festival will take place at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, and across two weekends - April 12-14 and April 19 -21.

Elsewhere on US festival news, Tyla is also set to perform at Governors Ball in New York City June7-9.