News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
May. 26, 2021 04:30PM EST
Goma residents are seen leaving the city following a sudden activity of the Nyiragongo volcano on May 22, 2021.

The Nyiragongo Volcano Might Erupt Again Following Alarming Seismic Activity in Rwanda

An earthquake on the border between Rwandan and the Democratic Republic of Congo has raised concerns about a second eruption, days after the sudden eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is facing more woes following an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude, recorded by the Rwandan Seismic Monitor. The earthquake, which occurred this past Monday, has raised fears that the Mount Nyiragongo volcano situated in the DRC could erupt once again, following its volatile eruption that left 32 people dead this past weekend. Approximately 1000 houses have been destroyed, and 5000 people displaced in the DRC. These stats could rise as the earthquake tremors have caused concerns that the volcanic crater, reportedly refilled with lava, will erupt again.

According to TimesLIVE, the earthquake took place at 11:03 AM on Monday, May 24, in the Rugerero area located west of Rwanda. The earthquake initially started off with at 4.7 magnitude, which continued until Tuesday with a recorded 5.3 magnitude and 100 tremors. The tremors are reportedly slowly decreasing. While these successive natural disasters come across as worrying and unnatural, they in fact are connected. According to Africa CGTN, seismologist Tite Niyitegeka from Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board explained that the volcano-tectonic earthquakes are produced by vibrations generated by the movement of magma within the volcano. The earthquake affected 650 people in Rwanda and has halted activities in businesses, schools, hospitals and markets due to a fissure that appeared during the earthquake.

On Saturday, the Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted suddenly demolishing over 17 towns in DRC's Goma and causing over 30 000 inhabitants to flee. According to IOL, over half a million people have lost access to drinking water and there is no electricity due to the damage of caused by the lava. According to a BBC News report, the number of homeless people has risen to 120 000 and the most severe impact has been the separation of children from their parents. The Red Cross is reportedly attempting to reunite mothers.

Authorities in DRC and Rwanda have warned people to take caution until the lava and tectonic shifts have stopped indefinitely.

News Brief
Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Africa's High COVID-19 Death Rates Are A Huge Concern

A medical study led by two South African Professors, Bruce Biccard and Dean Gopalan, found that half of admitted COVID-19 patients died in ten different African hospitals due to lack of adequate oxygen machines and other vital resources.

A COVID-19 study conducted between May and December 2020 released findings that have cast a spotlight on the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic in Africa. Co-led by the University of Cape Town's Professor Bruce Biccard, the study shows that while testing in Africa continues to rise, an overwhelming amount of COVID-19 positive patients continue to succumb to death due to inadequate medical supplies in hospitals. The U.S and Europe are reportedly set to enter a post-COVID-19 era as their steady vaccine rollout has already commenced. The trouble, however, seems to only be starting for Africa. According to the study, 48.2 percent of patients admitted in hospitals across Africa die due to lack of oxygen and dialysis machines.

