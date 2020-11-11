television
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Nov. 11, 2020 10:35AM EST
Still taken from YouTube trailer.

ESPN's Controversial Oscar Pistorius Documentary to Hit South African Screens

ESPN's Controversial Oscar Pistorius Documentary to Hit South African Screens

'The Trials of Oscar Pistorius' will debut on South African screens through ESPN's Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series despite public criticism.

A controversial documentary about convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius on ESPN's 30 for 30 series will soon debut on South African television screens. According to CapeTownNetC, the four-part documentary series will premiere weekly on DStv from November 19th at 8 P.M. (South African time) with repeats each Sunday at the same time from November 22nd. The documentary, which is titled The Trials of Oscar Pistorius, is facing rising public criticism from British audiences where it is already showing. Viewers have slammed ESPN for the "dangerous" narrative which reportedly presents Pistorius as a hero despite murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on February 14th, 2013.

READ: Oscar Pistorius' Family Is Suing Lifetime Over Upcoming Film

The Trials of Oscar Pistorius details the story of the Olympic Paralympian medalist and namely, his rise to fame and subsequent downfall. The documentary is filled with interviews by those who were closest to the story including those who knew Pistorius intimately. South Africa learnt of Steenkamp's death early on Valentine's Day in 2013. Pistorius, at the time, alleged that a burglar had broken in and it was the burglar, not Steenkamp, he had presumed he had shot at three times. Initially, Pistorius was found not guilty but after an appeal, was convicted and sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

The documentary, directed by BAFTA award-winner Daniel Gordon and produced by Academy Award-winner John Battsek, allegedly portrays a different perspective that shifts sympathy towards Pistorius. Gordon and Battsek are seemingly tone deaf with the narration of the documentary especially considering the high rates of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

The Trials of Oscar Pistorius is evidence of the complicity of media in erasing women's names especially those who have died at the hands of men. This is evident in public comments from the likes of Evert van der Veer, Vice President of Media Networks at the Walt Disney Company Africa, who called the work "exceptional storytelling that builds on ESPN's legacy".

ESPN's 30 for 30 is a series that has gained even more popularity during the global pandemic which brought an abrupt end to live sports coverage. The series tells the stories of high profile athletes, coaches, sports stars and sports teams. American athletes are covered with each episode carrying a "heroic" theme despite some athletes having cases of rape and murder like O.J Simpson. The Pistorius case is unique in that a South African athlete is featured on the series. However, it does nothing to help existing attitudes around gender-based violence. The show focuses on the star quality of Pistorius and Steenkamp's death is regarded as "mishap" that hindered his stardom.

The Trials of Oscar Pistorius will be available on DStv CatchUp. Watch the trailer on below:

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius | 30 for 30 Official Trailer | ESPN www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
espn reeva steenkamp gender based violence oscar pistorius south africa television
Popular
Image courtesy of artist.

Interview: Aymos Brings Soulful Vocals and Substance to Amapiano

South African vocalist Aymos aims to bridge the gap between Afro-pop and amapiano.

The lyrics that sum up how amapiano has taken over the South African nightlife go: "'Piano, 'piano, asisalali emakhaya ngenxa yakho" (which directly translates to: "'piano, 'piano, we no longer sleep at home because of you"). The line, sung by Aymos, personifies the genre and can be heard on the anthem by the super duo Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small), "eMcimbini."

"At that time, I was still new to the amapiano scene," says Aymos over the phone, as he recalls what was on his mind when he recorded "eMcimbini". "I had just met DJ Maphorisa, and he had asked me to come to the studio. I wanted to prove to them (Scorpion Kings) that I was good for this, I wanna work. I didn't wanna mess up the opportunity because it was one of my biggest opportunities to be in the mainstream industry and I felt like I really needed to impress them."

He further details how the song was inspired by the current generation and "ama 2000" (people born in and/or after the year 2000), including his own sister who had sneaked out to go partying and did not sleep at his home the weekend the song was recorded.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Riky Rick Shares Visuals for 'Ungazincishi' Featuring Focalistic & Tyler ICU

Watch Ricky Rick's highly-anticipated music video for 'Ungazincishi' featuring fellow musicians Focalistic and Tyler ICU.