These South African Celebrities Are Helping to Lead COVID-19 Relief Efforts
Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung, Black Coffee and more roll up their sleeves to help South Africans in need during the national lockdown.
South Africa is currently on day-19 of its national lockdown. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the initial 21-day lockdown would be extended by another 14 days in an attempt to further flatten the curve. With 2223 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 reported deaths, in addition to an extended lockdown, many South Africans are vulnerable. However, South African celebrities are rolling up their sleeves and leading a number of relief efforts.
Television personality and former radio broadcaster Somizi Mhlongo announced that he and his partner Mohale Motaung would be providing South Africans in need with essential items through their Somhale Foundation. Mhlongo and Motaung recently went out to Freedom Park, Johannesburg, and handed out vouchers to 200 families in need. An estimated 100 000 rands (USD 5400) was reportedly donated in total. The duo now plan helping the community living in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, and have put out a call for more donations from willing South Africans.
In similar fashion, media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba recently put out a call on social media asking South Africans to help her identify families who were in need of food. Matheba initially pledged to help 25 families with grocery vouchers to the value of 2000 rands (USD 100).
However, after a number of social media users suggested she split the money in half in order to help double the number of families, Matheba agreed. Model Blue Mbombo also volunteered to donate 10 000 rands (USD 500) to Matheba in order to help even more families. Understandably, there has since been an outpouring of gratitude from the families who've thus far received help.
Additionally, Black Coffee is on a mission to raise a million rand (USD 55 000) for South Africa's Solidarity Fund. Thus far, the artist has raised close to 100 000 rand (USD 5000) and explains his motivation behind the initiative saying, "I couldn't have found a better use for my music and my craft than use it to help fellow South Africans who in the spirit of Thuma Mina, have stood with the president, stayed home and stayed safe. At a time of great uncertainty, I'm inspired by the resilience and commitment of South Africans."
South Africa's Solidarity Fund was established shortly before the country began its initial 21-day national lockdown. the government seeded 150 million rands (approximately USD 8.2 million) as part of efforts to support vulnerable South Africans and curb the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa's two wealthiest families, the Oppenheimers and De Beers, have already donated a billion rand each (approximately USD 59 million) to the fund.
If you would like to donate to the Solidarity Fund, visit the website here.
