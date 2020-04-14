Bonang Matheba: Left (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage), Somizi Mhlongo: Centre (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images) and Black Coffee: Right (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Birley Clubs)

Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung, Black Coffee and more roll up their sleeves to help South Africans during the national lockdown.

These South African Celebrities Are Helping to Lead COVID-19 Relief Efforts