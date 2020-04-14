coronavirus in africa
popular
Rufaro Samanga
Apr. 14, 2020 06:24AM EST
Bonang Matheba: Left (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage), Somizi Mhlongo: Centre (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images) and Black Coffee: Right (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Birley Clubs)

Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung, Black Coffee and more roll up their sleeves to help South Africans during the national lockdown.

These South African Celebrities Are Helping to Lead COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung, Black Coffee and more roll up their sleeves to help South Africans in need during the national lockdown.

South Africa is currently on day-19 of its national lockdown. Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the initial 21-day lockdown would be extended by another 14 days in an attempt to further flatten the curve. With 2223 confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 reported deaths, in addition to an extended lockdown, many South Africans are vulnerable. However, South African celebrities are rolling up their sleeves and leading a number of relief efforts.

Television personality and former radio broadcaster Somizi Mhlongo announced that he and his partner Mohale Motaung would be providing South Africans in need with essential items through their Somhale Foundation. Mhlongo and Motaung recently went out to Freedom Park, Johannesburg, and handed out vouchers to 200 families in need. An estimated 100 000 rands (USD 5400) was reportedly donated in total. The duo now plan helping the community living in Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, and have put out a call for more donations from willing South Africans.

In similar fashion, media personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba recently put out a call on social media asking South Africans to help her identify families who were in need of food. Matheba initially pledged to help 25 families with grocery vouchers to the value of 2000 rands (USD 100).

However, after a number of social media users suggested she split the money in half in order to help double the number of families, Matheba agreed. Model Blue Mbombo also volunteered to donate 10 000 rands (USD 500) to Matheba in order to help even more families. Understandably, there has since been an outpouring of gratitude from the families who've thus far received help.

Additionally, Black Coffee is on a mission to raise a million rand (USD 55 000) for South Africa's Solidarity Fund. Thus far, the artist has raised close to 100 000 rand (USD 5000) and explains his motivation behind the initiative saying, "I couldn't have found a better use for my music and my craft than use it to help fellow South Africans who in the spirit of Thuma Mina, have stood with the president, stayed home and stayed safe. At a time of great uncertainty, I'm inspired by the resilience and commitment of South Africans."

South Africa's Solidarity Fund was established shortly before the country began its initial 21-day national lockdown. the government seeded 150 million rands (approximately USD 8.2 million) as part of efforts to support vulnerable South Africans and curb the spread of the coronavirus. South Africa's two wealthiest families, the Oppenheimers and De Beers, have already donated a billion rand each (approximately USD 59 million) to the fund.

If you would like to donate to the Solidarity Fund, visit the website here.

From Your Site Articles
coronavirus south africa somizi bonang matheba black coffee coronavirus in africa
News Brief
Davido: (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1) and Aṣa: (Photo by David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images).

Davido and Aṣa's Instagram Live Performances Will Have You in Your Feels

Davido and Aṣa singing covers of each other's songs is the sweetest thing you'll watch today.

Yesterday, Nigerian artists Davido and Aṣa had a joint jam session on Instagram Live. The artists sang covers of each other's songs and those on social media have had a lot to say about their lively performances—both good and bad. Whatever your thoughts are on the performances themselves, we reckon that's it's probably the sweetest thing you'll watch on the internet today.
Keep reading... Show less
popular
Photos: (L) Emmanuel Sasu Mensah Agbeble/ (R) Image via Wikimedia

These Clips of Burna Boy and Diddy Dancing Together on IG Live Will Brighten Your Mood

The artists chatted about life in Nigeria under lockdown and danced to "Odogwu" and "Killin Dem" during Diddy's fundraising dance-a-thon on Sunday.

Quarantine has led to several celebrities hosting virtual gatherings, mostly through IG Live. Yesterday, music mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted an at-home dance-a-thon via the platform to raise money for coronavirus relief and was joined by a number of his famous friends including Burna Boy.

The two discussed life in Nigeria under lockdown, before engaging in a playful dance off to Burna Boy's songs "Odogwu" and "Killin' Dem." While the latter played, Burna Boy busted out his famous "gbese" and zanku legwork, while Diddy moved along to the best of his abilities (he was sporting a knee brace).

The exchange was fun and playful and led to a number of excited reactions from people on social media.

READ: Exploring Diddy's Obsession With Fela Kuti

Keep reading... Show less
popular
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

Bobi Wine Offers to Airlift Mistreated Africans Out of China

The Ugandan politician and musician has partnered with businessman Neil Nelson to airlift affected Africans and African-Americans "to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them."

Bobi Wine has teamed up with Neil Nelson, co-founder of media firm Atlanta BlackStar to help airlift Africans and African-Americans being subjected to "inhumane treatment" in China. They announced their plans in a joint statement on Monday.

"The two leaders are currently working together to facilitate a humanitarian mission to airlift those Africans and African-Americans who are affected by these attacks to a country in Africa that is willing to receive them," read the press release. "We are also prepared to evacuate them to the United States for those holding U.S. citizenship or permanent resident status."

The statement also appealed to the Chinese government and other global African leaders to take urgent action to protect Africans abroad. "We call upon leaders from across the global African community including political leaders, social activists, artists and other leaders to join in this effort."

READ: Africans In China are Being Evicted from Their Homes and Blamed for Spreading Coronavirus

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of artist.

Premiere: The Music Video for ‘Uhuru Dis’ by DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly is a Gqom Musical

Watch DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's music video for 'Uhuru Dis.'

The music video for DJ Lag and Moonchild Sanelly's "Uhuru Dis" depicts a story of two young people who aren't permitted to be together, a plot one associates with William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The twist is that our Romeo and Juliet are based in Durban and their story plays out differently. In the music video, we first encounter them on the dancefloor before they retreat away from the crowd.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.