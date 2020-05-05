coronavirus in africa
popular
Rufaro Samanga
May. 05, 2020 06:11AM EST
Photo by Oupa Bopape for Gallo Images.

South Africa's Film and Television Industry Back in Studios Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

South Africa's Film and Television Industry Resumes Amid  COVID-19 Outbreak

While the industry has been given the go-ahead to get back to production, broadcasters have been told to work on shows that "can be produced with minimal risk".

South Africa's film and television industry has been given the go-ahead by the government to resume production following a month-long suspension. While the country recently entered level-4 restrictions under a continued national lockdown, broadcasters, actors, actresses, production houses and crews will still have to abide by several strict regulations as part of efforts to contain further spread of COVID-19.

A week after the 20th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) were held virtually on Twitter, the industry and its various players have received a saving grace. Popular soap operas and telenovelas including The River, Uzalo, The Queen, Imbewu, Isibaya, Muvhango and several others, are more likely to resume production immediately due to the relative safety of studio environments versus on-location shoots.

Guidelines issued in the Government Gazette read as follows:

"Broadcasters must identify solutions to ensure the protection of performers and production crews" according to the Government Gazette, and should "retain, to the extent possible, a work from home approach. Each broadcaster must work closely with the respective production companies and the relevant industry bodies to determine the most appropriate return-to-production strategy and feasible implementation dates."

READ: Here's How Artists are Navigating the World of Music Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

As the national lockdown continues in South Africa, the economic repercussions have left few unscathed. Recently, South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has called on the public broadcaster, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), to play more South African content in an effort to assist artists during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa currently stands at 7220 with 138 deaths and 2746 recoveries. Thus far, there have been over 250 000 tests conducted across the country.

From Your Site Articles
coronavirus south africa television film coronavirus in africa
News Brief

South Africans Say Goodbye to Another 10 Iconic Magazines Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

South Africa's print media takes another hit as Caxton Publishers pulls 10 iconic magazines including 'Bona', 'People', 'Woman & Home' and several others.

Just a few days ago, South Africans said goodbye to a number of beloved magazines including Cosmopolitan SA. This, after Associated Media Publishing (AMP), one of the largest independent media houses in South Africa, announced that it would be closing down permanently due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, Caxton Publishers, which houses at least 10 of the country's most iconic magazines, has announced similar news, according to TimesLIVE.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.