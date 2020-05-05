South Africa's Film and Television Industry Resumes Amid  COVID-19 Outbreak

<p>The coronavirus outbreak continues to have devastating effects on numerous industries in South Africa. The film, media and music industries are among those which have been hardest hit with pockets running dry, staff experiencing pay cuts or being laid off entirely. </p><p><div class="preroll-video"></div><ora-player></ora-player></p><p><strong><em><a href="https://www.okayafrica.com/pressure-sabc-to-upport-south-african-artists-coronavirus/" target="_blank">READ: Pressure Increases for SABC to Support South African Artists During the Coronavirus Crisis</a></em></strong></p><p>Caxton Publishers' board recently announced that it would begin withdrawing funding from its magazine division which houses at least 10 publications. The likes of <em>Bona, People, Women & Home, Country Life, Essentials, Food & Home, Garden & Home, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur, </em>and<em> Your Family</em>––household names in many South African homes––will no longer be in print. <em>Bona</em> in particular, has perhaps been to Black South Africans what <em>Essence</em> magazine is to African-Americans. </p><p>Books and numerous local newspapers published under Caxton will remain in print while digital platforms have reportedly not been as affected. </p><p><a href="https://www.iol.co.za/business-report/companies/caxton-withdraws-from-magazine-publishing-47560377" target="_blank">A statement released by the publishing house reads as follows:</a></p><blockquote><em>"The negative impact of the recent Covid-19 lockdown on general economic activity and, as a consequence, on the ability of the business to trade normally in what were already difficult trading conditions for magazine publishers, has made this decision unavoidable. As such, the significantly reduced revenue exacerbated by the potential long-term impacts of Covid-19, combined with reducing circulations, are insufficient to sustain the business in the short and long term."</em></blockquote><p>Below are a few reactions from South Africans on social media:</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1257611792173465602" id="twitter-embed-1257611792173465602" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1257611792173465602&created_ts=1588672991.0&screen_name=thatoshabalala&text=Caxton+withdrawing+from+mag+publishing..Bona%2CGarden+%26amp%3B+Home+magazines+affected+amongst+others..shuu%2C+terrible+times&id=1257611792173465602&name=Thateau" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="0bbb5de382777eddb222a444c55cfc48"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1257629145640640515" id="twitter-embed-1257629145640640515" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1257629145640640515&created_ts=1588677128.0&screen_name=BrentLindeque&text=Incredibly+sad+day.+Caxton+have+closed+down+their+magazine+division.+Everyday+I+hear+of+more+businesses+closing+dow%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2Fvu4oQkZdt8&id=1257629145640640515&name=Brent+Lindeque" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="cea0c6b9226b7c818ba874eb1b1fc09d"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1257607302045196290" id="twitter-embed-1257607302045196290" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1257607302045196290&created_ts=1588671920.0&screen_name=AthiMyataza&text=Traditional+South+African+magazines+are+dead.+In+just+the+last+few+days%2C+Associated+Magazines+closed+%28Cosmo+etc%29+%26amp%3B%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FmxoLgyxuNj&id=1257607302045196290&name=Athi+Myataza" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="76ac8c87487c2c583eba83926300d36f"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1257660482518953985" id="twitter-embed-1257660482518953985" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1257660482518953985&created_ts=1588684599.0&screen_name=NyanaSmaller&text=So+sad+to+hear+that+%40BonaMag+is+closing+its+doors%F0%9F%92%94.+Because+of+you%2C+I+too+can+say+that+I+was+once+in+a+magazine.+%0AT%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F1u0NjtXJWm&id=1257660482518953985&name=PalesaBontle" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="aac5ca8044cde9854b3cb4baeb2854ef"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1257642709873033216" id="twitter-embed-1257642709873033216" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1257642709873033216&created_ts=1588680362.0&screen_name=MikeDamatrix&text=%40dailysunsa+I+grew+up+reading+BONA%2C+and+now+I%27m+30%2Byears+still+reading+it.+That+is+a+legendary+mag.&id=1257642709873033216&name=Mike+T" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="13dedef22aeb7e507f0cdb4ce70340a7"></iframe>
</p>
