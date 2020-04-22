news
popular
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 22, 2020 04:07PM EST
(Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Apple Music Is Launching In 25 Additional African Countries

The streaming service is expanding its accessibility globally and will launch next month with playlists from the likes of Davido and Angelique Kidjo.

Apple's music streaming service, Apple Music, has announced a global expansion of its services across 52 countries, many of them in Africa.

The service was previously available in just 13 African nations including South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya amongst others, but will now extend to 25 more countries. The list includes Angola, Tanzania, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Namibia, Rwanda and several others, bringing the total number of countries where the service is available to 38.

The service is also being made available across countries in Asia-pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, including Jamaica, the Bahamas, Guyana, St. Lucia and more. The move reflects Apple's desire to increase the use of its devices in these regions.

Though pricing information has not yet been made available, the platform will launch in these countries by offering free six month trials, Billboard reports. The streaming service will hosts regional and country-specific playlists such as "Ghana Bounce," and "Africa Now," and next month, it will release exclusive artist-curated playlists from the like of Davido and Angelique Kidjo.

The expansion is a response to the shifting tides in how media is consumed across the continent. Despite high costs and limited access to the internet in various countries, data suggests that the use of digital services will continue to outpace other forms of consumption such as TV and radio, reports Quartz.

This move means that Apple Music is now more present on the continent than its main competitor Spotify, which is currently available in just five African nations: Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and South Africa.

This could mean increased revenue for local African artists, as it potentially help curb music piracy. See the full list of African countries below.

  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Benin
  • Cameroon
  • Chad
  • Côte d'Ivoire
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Gabon
  • Liberia
  • Libya
  • Madagascar
  • Malawi
  • Mali
  • Mauritania
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Rwanda
  • Senegal
  • Seychelles
  • Sierra Leone
  • Tanzania
  • Tunisia
  • Zambia
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
tech music african diaspora davido playlists apple music news
popular
Photo by Troi Williams

Tributes Pour Out for NYC Restaurateur and Community Leader, Jonathan Adewumi, Upon His Passing

The Nigerian-born cultural advocate was a pillar of New York's African community.

New York-based restaurateur, businessman and community advocate Jonathan Adewumi has passed, due to complications from COVID-19. His family confirmed the news to OkayAfrica on Tuesday.

As partner of the family-owned, Brooklyn-based Nigerian restaurant Amarachi, Adewumi helped create a unique space for people to congregate while enjoying good food and hospitality. He was an alumni of Utica College, class of '86, and a cherished member of New York's African community, dedicated to advancing its culture and providing mentorship to young people following in his footsteps—many of whom affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Jonathan."

"From the moment I met him, he was a larger than life figure because of his impact in our organization," Stanley Lumax, founder of African Chophouse tells OkayAfrica. The two were members of the fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.

"He was involved in everything from an African Film Festival to bringing traditional African clothing to the forefront of fashion before it became a thing and opening an African restaurant downtown Brooklyn," adds Lumax. "We became closer when I found out about the restaurant and realized I could get authentic Nigerian food in Brooklyn."

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Celebrated Kenyan Author and Swahili Expert, Ken Walibora, Has Died

Tributes are pouring our for "Kenya's most prolific author," who passionately advocated for the use of Swahili in schools.

Celebrated Kenyan author, linguist, and journalist Ken Walibora died in Nairobi on Friday, after being struck by a matatu. He was 56 years old.

According to The East African, Walibora had been missing since Friday, which prompted his family to begin a search for him. His body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday morning, reports BBC Africa.

His work was familiar and celebrated by many Kenyans. The prolific author and educator published over 40 works, and was a fierce advocate for the widespread use of the Swahili language in schools. His famous works include Kidagaa Kimemwozea and Siku Njema, which was adopted as part of the curriculum in schools across the country, and later translated to English.

He was an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin and also taught at Riara University in Kenya, School of International Relations and Diplomacy. He held a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies from Ohio State University, and was a Swahili broadcaster on the Kenyan entertainment channel NTV.

Speaking on Professor Walibora's legacy, President Uhuru Kenyatta described him as a "polished broadcaster and a prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations."

Kenyans on social media are sharing fond memories and tributes about what the author's work meant to them. "Africa has again lost one of our intellectual giants," wrote journalist Abda Wone. Another commemorator referred to the scholar as "the man who made us fall in love with Swahili novels."








popular
www.youtube.com

The 10 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Sauti Sol, Burna Boy x Buju, Maphorisa x Kabza De Small, Popcaan, Simi and more.

Every week, we highlight the cream of the crop in music through our best music of the week column.

Here's our round up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks, which you can also check out in our Songs You Need to Hear This Week playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Follow our SONGS YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS WEEK playlist on Spotify here and Apple Music here.

Check out all of OkayAfrica's playlists on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less
Audio
(Youtube)

An Open Letter to DaGrin

On the tenth anniversary of his passing, this open letter to DaGrin reflects on the late artist's impact on a new generation of Nigerian rappers and fans, wondering what heights he may have reached.

Dear Grin,

It's been 10 long years since you passed. 10 harmattans, harsh and light, have passed since that unfortunate day when the world was informed of your transcendence—I say transcendence because I cannot imagine any scenario where you didn't morph into further greatness. In the preceding nine years, I didn't like to talk about it because yours was the first death I ever had to confront; a yanking off of my childhood innocence and the dread that ceasing to exist confers.

"DaGrin is dead," my classmate told me as I prepared to write my Junior secondary school exam. No, he can't be, I argued, the news said he was getting better last night. I watched it last night. But I remember the quiver in my voice that told me I was wrong. You were gone without any warning or respite for a young fan who had consumed your work and was waiting for you to return, because you just seemed larger-than-life. There's a lot of things that rushed to my mind in those moments; the myriad of emotions that ached my heart; thoughts that bubbled up; and the absolute hurt that I felt. But, strangely, in the days that followed, it's gratitude that I felt the most.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

In Conversation with Djimon Hounsou

We talk about the Beninese star's directorial debut, his role in A Quiet Place Part II, and on unifying Africans through The Gate of Return Marathon and Festival.

popular.