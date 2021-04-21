nigeria
News Brief
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 21, 2021 05:02PM EST
(Youtube)

Crayon & Rema Share the Visuals For 'Too Correct'

The two Mavin Records artists drop a striking new music video for the catchy single off Twelve A.M.

Nigeria's Crayon has released the visuals for his hit single "Too Correct" featuring Rema. The single comes off Crayon's critically-acclaimed Twelve A.M EP.

The "Too Correct" music video is stunning and merges class with sexiness effortlessly. That visual approach is fitting for the upbeat single, which is built on distinct amapiano keys. In the clip, Crayon and Rema are placed in a cabaret style set before being taken from a flirty and fun backstage setting to a round performance stage. The visuals borrow from the 1920s-era with women adorned in glass crystal and sexy lingerie.

Read: Crayon Is Nigeria's Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

Crayon, at just 21-years-old, has only been in the industry for two years. His sound has quickly evolved from his debut Cray Cray EP and "Too Correct" will surely set him off to the higher ranks of the highly competitive Nigerian afrobeats genre which already has giants such as Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy. Crayon signed to the well-known Marvin Records family, headed up by Don Jazzy, back in 2019.

Watch the "Too Correct" music video featuring Rema below.

Crayon - Too Correct feat Rema (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
crayon too correct afrobeats marvin records nigeria
Featured
(Youtube)

Stonebwoy And Vic Mensa Collaborate on New Single 'Blessing'

The Grammy-nominated Stonebwoy has dropped the single and visuals for "Blessing" featuring Vic Mensa.

Afro-dancehall extraordinaire Stonebwoy has teamed up with activist rapper Vic Mensa for his latest single "Blessing," which is accompanied by phenomenal visuals. The track promises to be a 2021 anthem.

Stonebwoy explains that he wanted the track to motivate fans to continue striving for more. He had this to say about the inspiration behind the creation of "Blessing":

"Our thoughts manifest into our reality and often we sit and expect to be blessed without any carnal input. This song speaks about the things I'll do this year which are very relatable to everyone one. I hope the song motivates those aspiring to achieve these blessings."

Read: Stonebwoy Stands Up to His Shadow In New Single '1GAD'

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

YouTube Shuts Down Homophobic Nigerian Megachurch Channel

A YouTube channel belonging to Nigerian pastor T.B. Joshua's megachurch has reportedly been taken down for slapping gay church members as a form of "gay curing" therapy.