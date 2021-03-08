Here are the 2021 Critics Choice Awards Winners
Daniel Kaluuya, Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman, John Boyega and more have secured wins at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.
Daniel Kaluuya, Uzo Aduba, Chadwick Boseman and John Boyega have bagged wins in the highly acclaimed 2021 Critics Choice Awards. The award show took place this past Sunday evening in a virtual setting hosted by Taye Diggs in Los Angeles. The animated film Soul also scored a win as well as One Night Miami which is Regina King's debut-directed movie on the life of Malcom X.
The late Chadwick Boseman received the "Best Actor" award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom which according to EWN, was accepted by his widow Taylor Simone Ledward. Ledward stated that "It is so hard to find a celebratory feeling in these moments" and amplified that Boseman's legacy had planted seeds for the next generation. Aduba secured a "Best Supporting Actress" win for her role of politician Shirley Chisholm in the wildly successful TV series, Mrs. America, making her the only Black actress that managed to make the winners' list.
The political movie Judas and the Black Messiah was nominated for the "Best Ensemble" and "Supporting Actor" which Kaluuya won. Kaluuya played Fred Hampton of the Black Panther Party. According to Vulture the "Ensemble" award went to the legal drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 while Boyega walked away with the best "Actor in a Movie/Miniseries" for Small Axe.
Jamie Foxx's animated movie Soul picked a win for "Best Composer" while King's One Night In Miami won "Best Song" for original song "Speak Now". The Critics Choice Awards is reportedly made up of a 400 member body of North America's largest critics organization making the awards highly prized. This year's 26th Critics Choice Awards made for a thrilling watch. Diggs hosted the show with good spirits using a mixture of in-person guests, live video calls and pre-recorded messages from presenters and nominees.
Here is the full list of the 2021 the Critics Choice Awards winners and nominees spilt between two main categories of film and television.
Film
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Actor
Ben Affleck, The Way Back (Warner Bros.)
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Tom Hanks, News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Gary Oldman, Mank (Netflix)
Steven Yeun, Minari (A24)
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Bill Murray, On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
Olivia Colman, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Netflix)
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (A24)
Best Young Actor or Actress
Ryder Allen, Palmer (Apple TV+)
Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Alan Kim, Minari (A24)
Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Helena Zengel, News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Best Ensemble Cast
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari (A24)
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
David Fincher, Mank (Netflix)
Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Regina King, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Original Screenplay
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari (A24)
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Jack Fincher, Mank (Netflix)
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always (Focus Features)
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios) Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World (Universal Pictures) Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt, First Cow (A24)
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures
Best Cinematography
Christopher Blauvelt, First Cow (A24)
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank (Netflix)
Lachlan Milne, Minari (A24)
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Newton Thomas Sigel, Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Hoyte Van Hoytema, Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Best Production Design
Cristina Casali & Charlotte Dirickx, The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)
David Crank & Elizabeth Keenan, News of the World (Universal Pictures) Nathan Crowley & Kathy Lucas, Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Donald Graham Burt & Jan Pascale, Mank (Netflix)
Kave Quinn & Stella Fox, Emma (Focus Features)
Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Best Editing
Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)(TIE)
Kirk Baxter, Mank (Netflix)
Jennifer Lame, Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)(TIE)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Costume Design
Alexandra Byrne, Emma (Focus Features)
Bina Daigeler, Mulan (Disney)
Suzie Harman & Robert Worley, The Personal History of David Copperfield (Searchlight Pictures)
Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Nancy Steiner, Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Trish Summerville, Mank (Netflix)
Best Hair and Makeup
Emma (Focus Features)
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Mank (Netflix)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound (Apple TV+)
The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
Mank (Netflix)
The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Mulan (Disney)
Tenet (Warner Bros.)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.)
Best Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)
On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)
Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
The Prom (Netflix)
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
Collective (Magnolia Pictures)
La Llorona (Shudder)
The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Two of Us (Magnolia Pictures)
Best Song
"Everybody Cries," The Outpost (Screen Media Films)
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
"Husavik (My Home Town)," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)
"Io sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead (Netflix)
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Best Score
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky (Netflix)
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet (Warner Bros.)
James Newton Howard, News of the World (Universal Pictures)
Emile Mosseri, Minari (A24)
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank (Netflix)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul (Disney)
Television
Best Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
Best Actor In a Drama Series
Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)
Best Actress In a Drama Series
Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor of a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)
John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)
Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Best Supporting Actress of a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider (HBO)
Julie Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Janet McTeer, Ozark (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (Apple+)
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
What We Do In the Shadow (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple+)
Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Nicolas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
William Fichtner, Mom (CBS)
Harvey Guillen, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Alex Newell, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Andrew Rannells, Black Money (Showtime)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple+)
Lecy Goranson, The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Pop)
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly, Mom (CBS)
Best Limited Series
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Best Movie Made for Television
Hamilton (Disney+)
Bad Education (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant, The Undoing (HBO)
Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
Chris Rock, Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX)
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People (Hulu)
Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson, Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)
Betsy Brandt, Soulmates (AMC)
Marielle Heller, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX)
Winona Ryder, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)
Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Glynn Turman, Fargo (FX)
John Turturro, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Best Talk Show
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Best Comedy Special
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)(TIE)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)(TIE)
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)