Worst Cyclone In Southern Africa's History Kills 190

Photo by AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Residents walk in a street in Blantyre on March 14, 2023, following heavy rains after cyclone Freddy made landfall. - Cyclone Freddy, packing powerful winds and torrential rain, killed more than 100 people in Malawi and Mozambique on its return to southern Africa's mainland, authorities said on March 13, 2023. Freddy, on track to become the longest-lasting storm on record, barrelled through southern Africa at the weekend for the second time within a few weeks, making a comeback after a first hit in late February.