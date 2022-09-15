Davido Is Bringing A.W.A.Y Festival to Atlanta in November

Davido took to social media to announce the Are We African Yet? Festival.
Nigerian Afrobeats aficionado Davido announced his Are We African Yet? (A.W.A.Y) festival on Thursday morning.The one-day event is slated to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on November 18, 2022.
The singer took to social media to release an official statement about the upcoming festival with a promo image as well as a line up of artists which include the man himself alongside Kizz Daniel, Wande Coal, Lojay, Pheelz, Oxlade, BNXN (fka Buju), Focalistc and Victony.
The "If" singer has always been an advocate for amplifying music from the African continent. His recent We Rise By Lifting Others North American Tour was also based on the premise of underscoring Africa and all of its elements in entirety for the world to see, and he has been vocal about that. According to an official press release, the 29-year-old crooner says that the festival is a way of sharing African culture, music and artistry with the world.
"Growing up, we were often made to feel unworthy as Africans, so many of us didn't want to claim where we were from and in some cases denied our heritage. That's not the case anymore, we are proud Africans, and we want to invite people to enjoy our culture – our music, food and art. That's what The A.W.A.Y Festival is all about," said Davido.
The press release states that the mission of the festival is to celebrate and highlight the diversity and magic of African music and culture. It's an opportunity to build coalition between Africa and the world through the power of music.
Tickets go on sale September 23.
\u201cTaking you A.W.A.Y with a one-day music festival and cultural experience . I can\u2019t wait to have some of my friends from back home share the stage with my friends Stateside as we promote the culture! \nTickets go on sale on 23rd of September.\u201d— Davido (@Davido) 1663247581
