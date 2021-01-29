Davido and Mayorkun Are Simply 'The Best' In New Music Video
The Karate Kid inspired visuals show the two Nigerian samurai's putting in the work to stay on top.
DMW boss and Nigerian superstar Davido's cup doesn't seem to run dry. The brilliant artist has gifted fans with an upbeat, action-packed music video to match the equally energetic "The Best," featuring Mayorkun, off of his much loved third studio album A Better Time.
Directed by Dammy Twitch, the fun music video follows a storyline similar to that of childhood fan favorite flick, The Karate Kid. With Davido playing the role of Master and Mayorkun as student, the two venture together towards becoming their best selves, a salute to the songs title. While the video was filmed in Lagos, the artists pay homage to Japanese culture and practices through their garments and the visuals provided.
Davido shared his excitement for the project on his Instagram this week saying, "'The Best' they say is relative. They say we should all regard ourselves as 'The Best' in order for us to believe sufficiently in ourselves. Others say you're arrogant when you proclaim yourself the best. While some of us are just happy to be able to produce some that others call 'THE BEST'. Whichever way you look at it, you're looking at THE BEST!!! OBO x Of Laylay!!'
Watch the music for "The Best" by Davido ft Mayorkun here.
Davido - The Best (Official Video) ft. Mayorkun www.youtube.com
