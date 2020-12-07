Watch Davido's Latest 'Jowo' Music Video
Davido has released stunning cinematic visuals for 'Jowo' from latest album 'A Better Time'.
Davido is set on ending the year with a bang. The Nigerian Afrobeats star recently dropped visuals for infectious second track "Jowo" off his latest album A Better Time. The visuals are crisp and carry a scandalous love story. "Jowo" has been highly anticipated as it reportedly features cameos including one from Big Brother Niaja 2020 finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson. "Jowo" with it's thrilling plot and desert location is sure to satisfy Afrobeats fans. Davido secures his artistic rank of making quality music along with high caliber of music videos.
"Jowo"which means "please" in Yoruba, Davido's mother tongue, has all the outfits for a gangster love story. The visuals transition from the gangsters' dark lair to sexy women dancing in the open desert. Davido plays a gangster that falls in love with another gangster played by the hot Hampson. According to Respect-mag "the gang leaders have been put up against each other by a brutally feared Godfather figure played by renowned Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo". The Nollywood actor oozes fine daddy sexiness and adds a cinematic edge to the music video. Upon its release, Davido called "Jowo" a movie and it is just that. A high quality short film dripping with Davido's melodic voice. Fader's review of "Jowo" music video echoes these sentiments, the publication stated that A Better Time might just be Davido's most cinematic album.
A Better Time was released in the second week of November this year. The album shot up to number one on Apple Music charts in eight different countries including Nigeria. "Jowo's" visual project follows first hit single "FEM" from A Better Time, the hit subsequently became an #EndSARS anthem. "FEM" according to Respect-mag reached #19 on US iTunes chart – the highest for an Afrobeats record in the United States. Okay Africa editor, Rufaro Samanga singled out "Jowo" as a stand out track when A Better Time dropped and the accompanying visuals have brought "Jowe's" sound to life. With 17 tracks on A Better Time Davido is sure to keep music fans on their feet throughout the year end festivities. "Jowo" was directed by Dammy Twitch.
Watch "Jowo" on YouTube.
