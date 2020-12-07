davido
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Dec. 07, 2020 11:27AM EST
Screenshot from "Jowe" music video

Davido in "Jowe" Music Video

Watch Davido's Latest 'Jowo' Music Video

Davido has released stunning cinematic visuals for 'Jowo' from latest album 'A Better Time'.

Davido is set on ending the year with a bang. The Nigerian Afrobeats star recently dropped visuals for infectious second track "Jowo" off his latest album A Better Time. The visuals are crisp and carry a scandalous love story. "Jowo" has been highly anticipated as it reportedly features cameos including one from Big Brother Niaja 2020 finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson. "Jowo" with it's thrilling plot and desert location is sure to satisfy Afrobeats fans. Davido secures his artistic rank of making quality music along with high caliber of music videos.

Read: Davido Releases Much-Anticipated Album 'A Better Time'

"Jowo"which means "please" in Yoruba, Davido's mother tongue, has all the outfits for a gangster love story. The visuals transition from the gangsters' dark lair to sexy women dancing in the open desert. Davido plays a gangster that falls in love with another gangster played by the hot Hampson. According to Respect-mag "the gang leaders have been put up against each other by a brutally feared Godfather figure played by renowned Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo". The Nollywood actor oozes fine daddy sexiness and adds a cinematic edge to the music video. Upon its release, Davido called "Jowo" a movie and it is just that. A high quality short film dripping with Davido's melodic voice. Fader's review of "Jowo" music video echoes these sentiments, the publication stated that A Better Time might just be Davido's most cinematic album.

A Better Time was released in the second week of November this year. The album shot up to number one on Apple Music charts in eight different countries including Nigeria. "Jowo's" visual project follows first hit single "FEM" from A Better Time, the hit subsequently became an #EndSARS anthem. "FEM" according to Respect-mag reached #19 on US iTunes chart – the highest for an Afrobeats record in the United States. Okay Africa editor, Rufaro Samanga singled out "Jowo" as a stand out track when A Better Time dropped and the accompanying visuals have brought "Jowe's" sound to life. With 17 tracks on A Better Time Davido is sure to keep music fans on their feet throughout the year end festivities. "Jowo" was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Watch "Jowo" on YouTube.

Davido - Jowo (Official Video) www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
nigeria afrobeats new music jowo davido
Popular
Visual is a screenshot from the pre-recording.

South African Queer Artist Umlilo Shares Striking Electro Performance

South African queer activist and musician, Umlilo, has released his post-apocalyptic live-show performance recorded at the Women's Jail at Constitution Hill. The dark, avant-garde and politically charged visuals make for a revolutionary watch.

South Africa's boundary breaking artist Umlilo has released a coronavirus-related, post dystopian performance. Umlilo returns with a stylish and futuristic flair in the twenty minute mini concert. The live show was recently recorded at South Africa's historic Women's Jail at Constitution Hill known as ConHill. The queer artivist, artist and activist, delivers a stunning performance that reignites femme power and celebrates all things queer. Umlilo reportedly performed songs from their acclaimed EPs Shades of Kwaai and Aluta. Not one to shy aware from the politics of the body, gender, sexuality and society this performance is one for a watch party with woke friends.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Cameroon Commences Regional Elections Amidst Opposition Party Boycott

Cameroon's President Paul Biya has commenced regional elections despite opposition party's boycott which has called for Biya's 40-year presidential rule to end.