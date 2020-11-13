Davido Releases Much-Anticipated Album 'A Better Time'
Listen to Davido's 'A Better Time' featuring Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage, Sho Madjozi, Mayorkun, Lil Baby, Nas and several other artists.
Nigerian superstar Davido has finally released his much-anticipated album, A Better Time. This comes after he released the track list for the album just two days ago via social media. The 17-track album is the artist's fourth studio album and is the official follow-up project to his record-breaking album, A Good Time, which he released towards the end of last year. A Better Time features a number of music heavyweights including American rap goddess Nicki Minaj, the inimitable Nas, fellow Nigerian superstars Tiwa Savage and Mayorkun, South African rapper Sho Madjozi and several others.
READ: How Davido's 'FEM' Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem
Firstly, let's talk about "Jowo". The mellow but rhythmically infectious song sees Davido serenading the listener in his signature way and is most certainly a stand-out track on the album. In contrast, "So Crazy" featuring Lil Baby is a vibrant number which dropped last week ahead of the album release. The track "leans toward ATL flows" and was produced by Nick Papz and Xander. "I Got a Friend" on the other hand, sees Davido experimenting with a different sound. Recruiting Mayorkun and Sho Madjozi, the track employs Afrofusion elements with a distinct flavour of amapiano which is further accentuated by Sho Madjozi's smooth Tsonga lyricism. Naturally, Davido and Tiwa Savage linking up on a song can only produce pure Afrobeats magic and that is exactly how "Tanana" sounds––absolute bliss.
The past two weeks have seen music fans being spoilt musically particularly after the unfortunate events which arose from continued #EndSARS protests against police brutality in Nigeria. Thankfully, Burna Boy's "20:10:20", Wizkid's Made in Lagos album and now Davido's A Better Time have all admittedly provided some reprieve from the world's current state of affairs.
And so all we have to say is: kick your feet up and just enjoy this exquisite body of work that will hopefully allow you to tune out the outside world even if it is only momentarily.
Listen to A Better Time on Spotify:
Listen to A Better Time on Apple Music:
- Davido Shares Tracklist for 'A Better Time' - OkayAfrica ›
- Video: Davido Talks About His New Album 'A Good Time' & How the ... ›
- Listen to Davido's New Single 'So Crazy' Featuring Lil Baby ... ›
- Davido's 'A Good Time' Reaches Over a Billion Streams - OkayAfrica ›
- Davido Wins a South African Music Award for 'A Good Time ... ›
- Watch Davido's Performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy ... ›