Fans Want Davido's 'FEM' To Be Nominated For the 'Social Change' Grammy
During the #EndSARS movement, Davido's 'FEM' became an unlikely rally battle cry. Now, Nigerians want to see the song get an accolade for its role in one of Nigeria's most talked about protests in recent time.
Earlier this year, The Recording Academy announced that it would be releasing new categories under its award sections, and one of these songs included was for Best Song for Social Change.
Davido fans have caught on to this change. And they are now pushing for "FEM" to be one of the songs nominated. In a recent Twitter frenzy, a bevy of Davido fans are saying that the Nigerian Afrobeats singer deserves the award for his song, which became an unexpected call to arms for the #EndSARS coalition. According to the Academy, the determining criteria for the "Best Song for Social Change" category would be based on the principle that the song inspired some form of social good that benefitted the general public, and Nigerian Twitter seems to think Davido's controversial record fits the bill. Many people are taking their opinions a step further by submitting their votes to the Recording Academy's website in droves.
Following the tragedy of the October 20, 2020 protests at Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria, the #EndSARS conversation continues to leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many Nigerians. The movement sparked global outrage after a group of young people across Nigeria took to the streets calling for the end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). During this time, Davido's "FEM," became the unanimous battlecry for the social justice initiative.
The word "FEM" translates into "shut up," and although the "Stand Strong" singer did not intend for the song to be linked to the campaign, according to his statement to NME, it essentially became a voice for the mega rallies for justice. Later that year, the ongoing protests, which started out mildly, triggered members of SARS to respond with lethal force and eventually culminated to deaths at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.
On the wide spectrum, while many Nigerians pointed out that the song might have been recorded in an unrelated cause, a multiple fans agree that it played an unforgettable part in the history of one of Nigeria's biggest protests in recent time. In addition to his voice being associated with the political outcry, Davido also joined protesters to denounce the effects of SARS on the lives of Nigerian youth in multiple vivd photos shared online at the time. Below are some of the reactions that some Twitter users had to the recent development.
\u201cDear @RecordingAcad this song impacted and motivated the youth of Nigeria to speak up against police brutality, bad governance and oppression . I sincerely thinks it fits into the category Best Song For Social Change\nhttps://t.co/RyqOQDwqsN\u201d— Davido Hype Queen\ud83c\udf40 (@Davido Hype Queen\ud83c\udf40) 1664182411
\u201cWe'll never forget what FEM by Davido did for us during the #EndSARS protest.\n\nIt wasn't the reason he sang it, but when we listened to the lyrics during the protest, it further spurred us.\n\nI've done what I feel is right. This ain't about stanship.\u201d— Nwanyi Isuochi (@Nwanyi Isuochi) 1664198302
\u201c#FEM BY @davido should win this #30BG\u201d— Ur BF Nafeyojo\ud83c\udfbb\ud83c\udfb8 (@Ur BF Nafeyojo\ud83c\udfbb\ud83c\udfb8) 1664225269
\u201cThe FEM by Davido is a powerful song and deserves this Award , #30BG let\u2019s get this as an appreciation for #Davido \ud83e\udd70\u201d— peterock\ud80c\udcf5 (@peterock\ud80c\udcf5) 1664218812
