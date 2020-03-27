popular
Damola Durosomo
Mar. 27, 2020 03:46PM EST

Davido Shares Second Negative Coronavirus Result, Says Fiancé Is Doing 'Perfectly Fine'

Davido was in good spirits as he interacted with fans online on Wednesday.

UPDATE 4/02: Davido shared an update on his fiancé Chioma Rowland's health on Tuesday, following her positive diagnosis of coronavirus. Thankfully, according the the artist, she is "perfectly fine" and hasn't shown any symptoms thus far.

He also revealed that he got a second coronavirus test after coming into contact with Seyi Makinde the Governor of Nigeria's Oyo State, who tested positive for the virus last week. This test also came back negative.

Continue for the original story:

Chioma Rowland, the fiancé of star Nigerian musician Davido, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The artist shared the news via Instagram on Friday, writing that he and 31 people on his team decided to get tested after returning back to Lagos from abroad. While he and the rest of his team received negative results, Rowland's test came back positive.

"Unfortunately, my fiancé's results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby," wrote Davido. He added that they both showed no systems, but would be self-isolating as a safety measure.

"We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days," he added. "I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!"

Read Davido's full post below:

There are now around 4,000 cases of coronavirus across Africa. The virus has claimed the lives of Cameroonian afro-jazz pioneer Manu Dibango, Zimbabwean media personality Zororo Makamba and South African traditional healer Credo Mutwa. On Monday Nelson Mandela's grandson Ndaba Mandela also announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Davido postponed his North American tour, which was set to take place this Spring, due to the outbreak.

