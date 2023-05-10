Davido Announces Spellbinding Netflix Series Based on his Life
The Nigerian singer has announced an exciting upcoming Netflix series that chronicles his life.
Leave it to Davido to always be ten steps ahead. In an exclusive conversation with Esquire Middle East, Nigeria’s 30 BG honcho announced that he had an upcoming series on Netflix that would be released in December. Never one to take too long of a break from working, it is no wonder that his upcoming Netflix series debut is only months away.
“I have a movie coming out in December with Netflix,” Davido told the publication. “It’s very, very big. This is the first time I’ve said anything about it, actually. It’s a documentary–a docu-series about my life, called ‘David.’ I shouldn’t be talking about this, but yeah,”
For many Davido fans worldwide, the Netflix series will be a welcome and exciting Christmas gift, considering the fact that the singer is also known and loved for his personality and gusto.
In the wake of his heavily-anticipated Timeless album, the Afrobeats bigwig has been on a mission to continually cement himself as one of Afrobeats' new age propagators, and he has done that seamlessly. The 17-track album features some impressive names in music like Asake, Cavemen, Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, and Musa Keys, to name a few.
Following the album release, Apple reported that the “OVER DEM” superstar’s Timeless had the most first-day streams for an African album on Apple Music. Beyond headlining major global festivals, and collaborating with big music names from all over the world, a Netflix series intimately titled David, seems like an appropriate next step.
The fans will be waiting on pins and needles.
- Watch Davido's Full Interview With The Breakfast Club ›
- Interview: Davido on Taking African Music Global ›
- "I Had to... Take a Step Back:” Davido Opens Up About Losing His Son ›