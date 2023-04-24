Davido Announces ‘Timeless’ North American Tour
Following the release of his Timeless album, Davido has shared dates for his North American summer tour.
Davido has announced his two-week North American tour this summer. The highly-anticipated tour will kick off on July 1 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Nigerian superstar singer will also perform in Houston, Chicago and Boston, before wrapping up on July 15 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada.
The "Timeless Tour" is an ode to Davido's fourth studio album, which he released on March 31. Thus far, the body of work has set the bar high for upcoming Afrobeats records. On its release, Timeless became the African album with the highest number of first-day streams on Apple Music. The album also officially debuted at number two on Billboard's World Music list, marking a new pinnacle for the esteemed Nigerian superstar.
Almost three weeks after its release, all 17 songs on the album have charted on Billboard's Afrobeats chart, with three songs dominating top spots. "Unavailable" secured the eighth spot, followed by "Over Dem" at number 10 and "Feel" at number 11. The album's universal acclaim also landed it at number 10 on the U.K. Albums Chart.
In addition to his upcoming tour, Davido will also be headlining the A.W.A.Y. Festival, on November 23, which he postponed last year in the wake of the tragic loss of his son,
On April 26 at 10 a.m. local time through April 26 at 9 a.m. local time, general tickets will go on sale on April 28 at 10 a.m. local time.
Photo credit: Davido.
