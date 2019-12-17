davido
Dec. 17, 2019
Davido A Good Time album cover. Courtesy of the artist.

Davido Announces 2020 North American Tour Dates

The Nigerian superstar will be hitting several major cities across the United States and Canada.

Davido has announced his 2020 North American tour dates.

The Nigerian superstar, who recently released his highly-anticipated album A Good Time, will be hitting several major North American stops, including cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. Tickets will be available here.

Davido latest album, A Good Time, includes several features from the likes of Naira Marley, Zlatan, Popcaan, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, WurlD, and many more. The album's latest single "Risky," featuring Popcaan, is one of our Best Nigerian Songs of 2019.

Read: The 18 Best Davido Songs

The Nigerian artist recently sat down with OkayAfrica for our Moments With series to speak in-depth about what made "Fall" such a massive success, the new album, his reported (past) beef with Wizkid, collaborating with Popcaan, Western artists using African sounds, and—most importantly—how "it's the world to Africa right now." You can check out that video underneath.

Davido's full 2020 North American tour dates are listed below.


Moments With: Davido youtu.be



popular
Album cover art.

Listen to Naira Marley's New EP 'Lord of Lamba'

The vibrant 6-track project, which features Young John and Mayorkun, is undeniably the perfect way to close off the year.

Nigerian artist Naira Marley has just dropped his much-anticipated EP Lord of Lamba.

The 6-track project is a classic representation of the artist's signature upbeat sound. Young John and Mayorkun jump onto a couple of tracks with Naira Marley while the EP itself was produced by the likes of Killertunes, Studio Magik and Rexxie.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 14: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (L) punches Colby Covington in their welterweight title fight during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena on December 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Usman retained his title with a fifth-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

'I’m More American Than Him,' Says Nigerian UFC Champion Kamaru Usman After Crushing MAGA-Supporting Opponent

Ahead of the match, Usman promised to make his opponent feel "the wrath of every immigrant in this country," and he delivered.

On Saturday, Nigerian-born fighter Kamaru Usman, also known as "The Nigerian Nightmare," won the the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) welterweight title after he dealt a crushing blow to his MAGA-supporting opponent Colby Covington.

Covington, an over-confident Trump devotee, went as far as to tell the president that he would deliver the champion belt to the White House in his honor. He sported the infamous red cap to press appearances and on the day of the match, and even poked fun at Usman's Nigerian heritage, asking "What has [Usman's] family ever done for America beside serve in the Federal penitentiary?" Unsurprisingly, the fighter garnered the full support of the president and his white supremacist following.

Usman, however, got both the last word and the last blow—which he delivered directly to Covington's jaw—during the UFC 245 match. Following his knockout win at the 4:10 mark of the fifth round, Usman sat down for a post-fight interview, in which he addressed Covington's bigoted behavior as well as the white nationalists in attendance who chanted "USA! USA!" as his opponent walked into the ring. Usman stated that the cheers were actually meant for him, as he was the one who displayed what it meant to be a real American:

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief
Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Watch Zozibini Tunzi's Interview on 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah'

The new Miss Universe speaks about how she's had to deal with online abuse as well as wanting to raise awareness around gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Last night, the recently crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

It was a South African dream—the boy from Soweto interviewing the girl from Tsolo. A week into her reign, Tunzi sat down with Noah to speak about a number of issues she's encountered thus far, both good and bad.

Keep reading... Show less
News Brief

Ami Faku’s Music Video for ‘Ebhayi’ Documents her Homecoming

Watch Ami Faku's music video for 'Ebhayi.'

"Ebhayi" by Ami Faku is an ode to the South African singer's hometown of Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape. In the song, she sings about returning home and the comfort home provides for everyone.

Keep reading... Show less

