Rufaro Samanga
Jul. 16, 2020 07:43AM EST
Still taken from YouTube.

Davido Performs 'Fall' and 'D&G' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

Watch Davido's Performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Davido recently performed a medley of his gold-certified single 'Fall' and his most recent, 'D&G' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

Nigerian superstar Davido recently performed on the popular American late-night television show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The virtual performance, which was shot in Nigeria, saw Davido performing a medley comprising of his smash hit 'Fall' and 'D&G' which features on his 2019 album A Good Time. The artist was also supported by the talented Nigerian music band, The Cavemen.

Naturally, Davido delivered a stellar performance with the luxe aesthetic to match. The backdrop to his performance was strikingly similar to that of the vibrant "D&G" music video which he dropped earlier this year featuring London On Da Track and Summer Walker. "Fall" on the other hand, was officially certified gold in the US and Canada this past May, three years after its release.

Davido's latest performance follows his "Killa" collaboration with American singer Teyana Taylor and comes shortly before his third studio album A Better Time is rumoured to be released next month.

A number of popular American television shows have, in the past, hosted several African talents including the likes of Burna Boy, Rema and Sho Madjozi, among others.

Watch Davido's performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

Davido: D&G/Fall (Medley) www.youtube.com

Image: YouTube

Wizkid’s New Song Featuring H.E.R Was Made To Make You ‘Smile’

The artist celebrates his 30th birthday today with a gift to his fans.

Nigerian musical heavyweight Wizkid released his latest track today. The song, titled "Smile," features Grammy award winning US singer/songwriter H.E.R.

The track coos sounds of unconditional love and the things we do for it. It features Wizkid and H.E.R. going in over an infectious beat.

This comes as Wizkid fans await the release of his delayed fourth album, Made in Lagos. We're sure they'll be more excited than ever after getting this new single.

"Smile" follows Wizkid's latest release Soundman Vol. 1 EP, which came out late last year and featured the likes of Chronixx, DJ Tunez and more.

Listen to Wizkid and H.E.R.'s "Smile" below.

