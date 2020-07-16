Watch Davido's Performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Davido recently performed a medley of his gold-certified single 'Fall' and his most recent, 'D&G' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.
Nigerian superstar Davido recently performed on the popular American late-night television show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The virtual performance, which was shot in Nigeria, saw Davido performing a medley comprising of his smash hit 'Fall' and 'D&G' which features on his 2019 album A Good Time. The artist was also supported by the talented Nigerian music band, The Cavemen.
READ: In Conversation: Davido Speaks on Nigerian and South African Unity, The Grammys and His 'Secret' Film Project (Hint: It's a Sequel)
Naturally, Davido delivered a stellar performance with the luxe aesthetic to match. The backdrop to his performance was strikingly similar to that of the vibrant "D&G" music video which he dropped earlier this year featuring London On Da Track and Summer Walker. "Fall" on the other hand, was officially certified gold in the US and Canada this past May, three years after its release.
Davido's latest performance follows his "Killa" collaboration with American singer Teyana Taylor and comes shortly before his third studio album A Better Time is rumoured to be released next month.
A number of popular American television shows have, in the past, hosted several African talents including the likes of Burna Boy, Rema and Sho Madjozi, among others.
Watch Davido's performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:
Davido: D&G/Fall (Medley) www.youtube.com
- Listen to Teyana Taylor and Davido's New Single 'Killa' - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch Davido's New Music Video for 'D&G' Featuring Summer Walker ›
- Watch Dremo and Davido's New Music Video for 'Mabel' - OkayAfrica ›
- Davido and Aṣa's Instagram Live Performances Will Have You in ... ›
- Davido Rumored to Be Making An Appearance In 'Coming to ... ›
- Davido's 'Fall' Is the Longest-Charting Nigerian Pop Song in ... ›