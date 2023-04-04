Davido Brings A 'Timeless' Medley To Stephen Colbert’s Show
Davido recently took the stage on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a medley of two songs from his Timeless album.
Davido took to the stage on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to perform a medley of two tracks dubbed “Feel” and “Unavailable” from the Timeless Album. During the TV stint, The Afrobeats household name put on an electrifying show with the help of a live band and The Compozers.
Never one to back out of putting on an energetic show, Davido’s set was brimming with passion and gusto, and the barely three-minute performance gave prospective listeners a taste of what to expect from the new album. In a recent conversation with CNN’s Larry Madowo for an upcoming “African Voices” episode, Davido mentioned that his new album would be a combination of his signature sound, vulnerable moments, and new sonic experiences for the fans.
Davido’s recent guest performance on the popular American show is more proof that Afrobeats has become a global mainstream phenomenon. Davido has been one of the trailblazers in catapulting Afrobeats to the world’s consciousness, and the success of his new album has showcased that influence.
Davido described the new project as an output that transcends fleeting trends.
“Timeless is a body of work that goes beyond fashion and trends. It's an authentic body of work that remains true to my core as an artist, using my music to bring joy to my fans across the world. The songs you hear today will be just as relevant tomorrow, that's why it's TIMELESS,” Davido said in a press release for the album.
The “Over Dem” singer is scheduled to perform at KOKO in London, United Kingdom on April 5th.
Watch the full performance below.
“Feel” / “Unavailable” - Davido performing with The Compozers (LIVE on The Late Show)youtu.be
