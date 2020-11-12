Davido Shares Track List for 'A Better Time'
Davido has released the official track list for his upcoming album 'A Better Time' and it features collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage, Nas, Sho Madjozi, Lil Baby, Sauti Sol and more.
A Better Time has 17 tracks that are sure to break records on a number of regional and international music charts. "FEM" is currently on its way to breaking streaming charts. The song amassed over four million views within days of the video's release.
Read: How Davido's 'FEM' Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem
The "So Crazy" music video featuring Lil Baby is also raking up millions of views on YouTube after its release just two days ago. With stars like Nicki Minaj, Sho Madjozi and Tiwa Savage, the album is slated to give more than just the the usual Afrobeats sound.
Davido's success continues to rise with each album. His sophomore album, A Good Time, has more than a billion streams. The Nigerian superstar had planned on A Good Time grand tour in North America but it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The upcoming album's cover art is made up of photographs of him and his baby son. In an interview with The New York Times Davido relayed that the theme for A Better Time is celebration.
"One thing about Africans — rich or poor, happy or sad, no matter the situation going on in your culture, you always find time to smile and just be happy. People always like to celebrate. So on this album, there's no downers. It's just straight bangers and music to make people happy."
A Better Time will officially be released at midnight on Friday, November 13th, 2020. The year has been riddled with endless turmoil across the world and Davido promises to set the tone for a return to somewhat of a normalcy.
