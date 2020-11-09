Listen to Davido's New Single 'So Crazy' Featuring Lil Baby
The Nigerian superstar's new album, A Better Time, is due this Friday.
Davido is readying the release of his new album, A Better Time, which is coming soon on November 13.
The Nigerian star is now sharing the latest single and music video from the upcoming record in the shape of "So Crazy," featuring Atlanta's Lil Baby. The new track, which slightly leans toward ATL flows, was produced by Nick Papz and Xander. The "So Crazy" visuals—directed by David Wept—are a celebratory affair, which follows both Davido and Lil Baby to a packed pool party.
"I've known Lil Baby for quite a while, and I think it's important that I point this out: when you are collaborating on a record, you need to make sure that the relationship is good outside of music. I feel like that is when you make the best music." Davido mentions.
Davido's upcoming album A Better Time comes almost exactly a year after his last effort, A Good Time. The new record is set to feature the appearances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and Young Thug.
The 17-song album was largely recorded in Lagos during quarantine and features the previously released hit "FEM," which has since become an anthem for Nigeria's #EndSARS protests.
"I was thinking of putting out like a little quarantine playlist. But then, I was like, 'Nah, I think I want to release another body of work.' My sophomore album was called A Good Time, so, obviously, A Better Time, it's a better album," he told Rolling Stone. "I've never really had time to refocus, sit down, and record a project, because I'm always on tour. I'm always all over the place. For the first time I had the opportunity to sit down and focus with my producers and take our time on each and every song.
Get into "So Crazy" featuring Lil Baby below. You can pre-save Davido's A Better Time now.
Davido - So Crazy (Official Video) ft. Lil Baby youtu.be
Moments With: Davido youtu.be
- Davido Postpones North America Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak ... ›
- Davido Shares Second Negative Coronavirus Result, Says Fiancé Is ... ›
- Davido Rumored to Be Making An Appearance In 'Coming to ... ›
- Davido Announces 2020 North American Tour Dates - OkayAfrica ›
- Davido's 'Fall' Goes Gold - OkayAfrica ›
- How Davido's 'FEM' Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem ›
- Davido and Aṣa's Instagram Live Performances Will Have You in ... ›
- In Conversation: Davido Speaks on Nigerian and South African ... ›
- Interview: Davido on Taking African Music Global - OkayAfrica ›
- Watch the Music Video For Davido's New Song 'FEM' ›